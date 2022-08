Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson Announces Retirement

BikeSafe NC and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol invite motorcyclists to participate in Rider Skills Day class (free of charge) being held on August 12, 2022 that offer assessments on present driving skills and advice to help make their experience as a motorcyclist safer and more enjoyable. Topics covered include the system of motorcycle control, collision causation factors and security as well as professional riding techniques.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO