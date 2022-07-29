Leon County Teaches Disaster Preparedness to Record Turnout

Event to Highlight Service to the Community and Courage of First Responders. Leon County Government invites community members to the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on Thursday, August 18 at the Capital City Estates neighborhood. In observance and remembrance of the tragic events on September 11, 2001, volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs in the Capital City Estates including painting, landscaping, pressure washing, and more.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO