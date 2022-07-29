Leon County Teaches Disaster Preparedness to Record Turnout

cms.leoncountyfl.gov
Related
leoncountyfl.gov
Leon County to Observe 9/11 with Neighborhood Service Day
Event to Highlight Service to the Community and Courage of First Responders. Leon County Government invites community members to the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on Thursday, August 18 at the Capital City Estates neighborhood. In observance and remembrance of the tragic events on September 11, 2001, volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs in the Capital City Estates including painting, landscaping, pressure washing, and more.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating traffic death on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
Inmate dies at Tallahassee Federal Detention Center
The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Thursday that an inmate died while at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
WCTV
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County, according the Chattahoochee Police Department. The news adds to a growing death toll in recent weeks attributed to street drugs laced with the potent killer. In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police said a...
WCTV
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
Former sheriff’s deputy charged in connection to drug trafficking operation
A former sheriff's deputy in Gadsden County, Florida was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 0