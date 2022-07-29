ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Teaches Disaster Preparedness to Record Turnout

leoncountyfl.gov

Leon County to Observe 9/11 with Neighborhood Service Day

Event to Highlight Service to the Community and Courage of First Responders. Leon County Government invites community members to the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on Thursday, August 18 at the Capital City Estates neighborhood. In observance and remembrance of the tragic events on September 11, 2001, volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs in the Capital City Estates including painting, landscaping, pressure washing, and more.
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
