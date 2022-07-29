'CODA's Troy Kotsur to Lead Disney+ Show About Deaf High School Football Team

collider.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Collider
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
Collider
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
Collider
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
Collider
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Batgirl totally scrapped by Warner Bros despite $90m film being completed and poised for release
Warner Bros has shelvedBatgirl, which featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, despite the $90m (£73.7m) film being complete.The DC film starred Leslie Grace in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and was set to be released later this year. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had completed work on the film, which co-starred JK Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said. “Leslie...
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
Collider
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
Big Brother: Voiceover star Marcus Bentley ‘not confirmed’ for new season
Marcus Bentley, the familiar voiceover for all seasons of Big Brother, has shared his thoughts on the programme coming back to screens.The iconic reality show, which aired its last season on Channel 5 in 2018, will be rebooted in 2023.This time, the programme will be carried on ITV2, as they revealed the news during an ad break during the Love Island final on Monday (1 August).Bentley, who has provided the commentary for the series and its celebrity edition since its launch in 2000, has claimed that he’s not completely guaranteed to be reprising his role just yet.“I'm not confirmed....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Why Sydney and Tina Have the Most Compelling Relationship in 'The Bear'
The surprise hit of the summer has been FX on Hulu's The Bear, which is about Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) taking over his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Amongst the workers in The Original Beef of Chicago is long-time chef Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), and newcomer Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edbiri), a talented chef who's failed catering business has forced her to move back into her father's place. Out of the gate, the dynamic between Tina and Sydney is established; In the pilot, Sydney asks for help, but Tina doesn't take kindly to the new chef and feels insulted by the fact that Sydney spoke in her native tongue. To the naked eye, it doesn't particularly make much sense why Tina has some disdain for this new girl, but the later episodes give excellent context on why the established chef isn't initially keen on the newcomer.
Collider
James Gunn Didn't Know 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Was Phase 5 Until the SDCC Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn didn’t know the highly-anticipated threequel was part of the MCU Phase 5 before 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. On his Twitter account, Gunn revealed he learned about the MCU's new schedule together with fans. During the SDCC, Marvel Studios unveiled...
Collider
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Collider
Here's When Marvel Studios Will Announce More Movies and Disney+ Series
Disney has set the day and time for the Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm panel at this year's D23, where new movies and series are expected to be announced both for the MCU and the Star Wars universe. The D23 panel comes on the heels of Marvel Studios' explosive San Diego Comic-Con presentation, where we learned more about the studio’s plans through 2026.
Collider
From 'Night of the Living Dead' to 'The Shining': 9 Movies Like ‘Get Out'
Merely 5 years ago, Jordan Peele’s directing debut, Get Out, transformed our perceptions of what horror should and can be, inspiring condescending terms like “elevated horror” to describe horror movies that are both fun and “artistic.” Thus, especially with Peele’s latest film, Nope, in our immediate rearview, it’s worthwhile to revisit his original masterpiece while looking for other works.
Collider
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MTV Classic
The ‘90s were full of pop culture moments, but nothing beats the obnoxious, persistent waves of laughter coming out from Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans of the MTV classic are in for a treat. After the show’s long hiatus since 2011 and a movie in June 2022, the duo is making a TV show return with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created and mainly voiced by Mike Judge, the new series promises the same, can’t-help-but-to-love snarky duo but with different, modern twists. Expect TikTok and Youtube references on the way!
Collider
'Everybody Hates Chris' Gets Animated Reboot With Chris Rock Narrating
Chris Rock is back to tell the story of his teenage years again. The comedian's autobiographical sitcom Everbody Hates Chris is officially being rebooted in animated form for MTV Entertainment, according to Deadline. Following a straight-to-series order, the show, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, is set to appear on both Comedy Central and Paramount+ with Rock returning to his role as the series narrator while also serving as executive producer. It also marks a reteaming of CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, who previously collaborated on Rock's original series.
Collider
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters
The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
Comments / 0