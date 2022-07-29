Gov. Beshear discusses deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Cleanup and recovery begin in Eastern Kentucky Thursday after deadly floods swept through the area.

In an interview with Fox 56’s Emani Payne Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear called the floods and lives lost devastating, saying eight lives have been lost already with that number expected to rise into the double digits.

“This will go down as one of the most devastating deadliest flooding events that we have seen. We’re going to lose double-digit lives. Right now, we can confirm it is over eight, but it is sadly growing very quickly. We have widespread damage across a huge area and still a lot of people in need of help. We know we’ve airlifted more than 30 people out of dangerous situations. We’ve got boats from Fish and Wildlife and they’re coming from all over the Commonwealth. The Air National Guard is airlifting additional Zodiac boats right now. Thank you to West Virginia and Tennessee that are sending aircrafts to help a lot of people out there still in need of aid. So, we’re asking everybody for their prayers tonight as we work as fast as we can and we hope that we don’t get as much rain as we think we will tonight,” said Beshear.

The Governor said Kentucky remains in a state of emergency as crews continue to face challenges on the rescue and recovery front.

“Our challenge right now is so many people are unreachable, we still have roads that are impassable with running water that put the lives of the first responders at risk. We are getting to as many people as quickly as we can. We still have people on roofs, we still have people that are hanging onto trees. We have evacuated one nursing home. We probably are going to evacuate a second one. We’ve gotten some people out of a school that were stuck there. Thankfully, no children, but we continue to deal with one emergency situation after another. There’s a lot of people without power and a lot of people are going to be without water for a while as this has overwhelmed water and sewer systems,” said Beshear.

The Governor said the severe floods add to an already tough couple of months for the state of Kentucky.

“It is hard and we’ve been through enough. Losing 17,000 people in the pandemic, losing 81 lives in the tornado event, losing those three officers in that ambush and now this. Now, I wish I could understand the why, the why we’ve been hit so hard. But I will tell you, we see God in the response. We see people that are risking their own lives to help other people, and we can do the same. Just like in every one of these situations we’ve faced, let’s open our hearts and our homes to one another. Let’s stop arguing about whatever it was we were arguing about yesterday, because it doesn’t matter today. All that matters is we save as many lives as possible and we help these families.,” said Beshear.

How to help

The state government announced a fund to help gather resources for those in need in eastern Kentucky .

“All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. If you wish to donate to the Relief Fund, please select an amount and click on the donate button below ,” the website reads.

