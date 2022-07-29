Edward Mangano ordered to pay over $10M to two Connecticut insurers

insurancenewsnet.com
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
CT attorney general seeks halt to hearings on higher health insurance rates. Here’s why. [Hartford Courant]
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday urged the state Insurance Department. public hearing considering insurance rate increase requests as. considers extending a tax credit he said could reduce the need for higher prices. In a letter to Insurance Commissioner. Andrew Mais. , Tong said the. U.S. Senate. is expected...
Over 125 Anti-Fraud Professionals Attend NYACT Joint Summer Conference
Association founded to provide training for insurance and law enforcement personnel to combat vehicle crime and insurance fraud, and the. New York State Chapter of Special Investigation Units. joined forces to present their. on. July 28. . NYACT Board of Directors' Chair,. Nichole Soriano. , Regional Director of. Travelers Insurance...
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Report: CT’s pension debt remains high despite residents’ personal wealth
A recent Pew report provided a sobering reminder of just how far Connecticut still has to go to overcome decades of fiscal irresponsibility.
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Private Island For Sale In Branford Listed At $2,495,000
Looking for a home with an abundance of privacy and waterfront views? A unique listing in Connecticut could be the right fit. Prudden Island, a private island in the New Haven County town of Branford, was listed for sale at $2,495,000 by Vicky Welch at William Raveis Real Estate. The...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
Elder Law and You: Irrevocable vs. Revocable Trusts – What you need to know
All trusts are not created equally; there are many different types of trusts used for a variety of purposes, such as asset protection planning, financial management, probate avoidance and tax planning. Two common types of trusts in estate and asset protection planning are revocable and irrevocable trusts. A revocable trust...
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Mike Waguespack. issued an audit report for the. Washington Parish. Fire Protection District No. 7 last week that details...
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
There are fewer people imprisoned today than in 2008. But the cash bail system can still keep people locked up, unable to buy their way out.
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Press-Enterprise]
Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found numerous...
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
