Connecticut State

Edward Mangano ordered to pay over $10M to two Connecticut insurers

By Syosset-Jericho Tribune (NY)
 4 days ago
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CT attorney general seeks halt to hearings on higher health insurance rates. Here’s why. [Hartford Courant]

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday urged the state Insurance Department. public hearing considering insurance rate increase requests as. considers extending a tax credit he said could reduce the need for higher prices. In a letter to Insurance Commissioner. Andrew Mais. , Tong said the. U.S. Senate. is expected...
CONNECTICUT STATE
longisland.com

Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
KINGS POINT, NY
Register Citizen

Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials

The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work

L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Mike Waguespack. issued an audit report for the. Washington Parish. Fire Protection District No. 7 last week that details...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Press-Enterprise]

Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found numerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

