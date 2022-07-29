Banner Life Insurance to pay $3.5M penalty to NY for unlicensed pension risk activity

insurancenewsnet.com
Intact Insurance Group USA LLC Completes Acquisition of Managing General Agent Highland Insurance Solutions
PLYMOUTH, Minn. , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC. (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of. Highland Insurance Solutions. ("Highland"), the. U.S. construction division of. Tokio Marine Highland. (TMH), from. Tokio Marine Kiln.
World Insurance Associates Expands New Jersey Presence with the Acquisition of Coverage Specialists
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Coverage Specialists, Inc. (“CSI”) of. Pompton Plains, NJ. on. July 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage. Specialists,...
Best's Review Explores Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later, Life Insurance Settlements and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue of Best’s Review examines the impact of storms on the insurance industry, as well as a new take on life settlements:. The AM Best TV interview transcript “FIU Extreme Events Director: Prototype Facility Will Test Forces of a ‘Category 6’ Hurricane” discusses Florida International University’s reception of a.
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11386503): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Reports Summarize Insurance Findings from Department of Orthopedics (Short-term Disability Insurance, Return To Work, and the Responsibility of the Orthopaedic Surgeon): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Millions of Americans are unable to work every day because of illness or injury. Many of these individuals have musculoskeletal issues and are under the care of an orthopaedic surgeon.”
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
Kin Insurance Surpasses $70 Million in Gross Written Premium in Second Quarter, Increasing 204% Year-to-Date
Kin Continues to Grow While Making Further Progress Towards Financial Goals. , the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the second quarter ended. June 30, 2022. :. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005168/en/. Kin finished...
Poor Claims Experiences Could Put Up to $170B of Global Insurance Premiums at Risk by 2027, According to New Accenture Research
Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning and data analytics could transform the claims value chain and improve customer outcomes. of insurance premiums could be at risk in the next five years due to poor claims experiences, with process inefficiencies in underwriting potentially costing the industry another. $160 billion. over...
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On July 27, 2022 , National Western Life Insurance Company (the "Company"), a. National Western Life Group, Inc. Funds Withheld Coinsurance Agreement (the "Agreement") with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. ("Aspida"), a reinsurer organized under the Laws of. Bermuda. . Pursuant to the.
Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Press-Enterprise]
Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found numerous...
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
Cowbell Cyber Selected as Trusted Digital Partner for Cyber Insurance by Amwins
Cowbell enables instant quoting and issuance of cyber coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal. The partnership broadens agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while the API integration enables immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Prudential Financial, Inc. (the "Company") furnishes herewith, as Exhibit 99.1,. a news release announcing second quarter 2022 results. Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. A. Quarterly Financial Supplement. The Company furnishes herewith, as Exhibit 99.2, the Quarterly. Financial Supplement for second quarter 2022.
Applied Rating Index Q2 2022 Released
MISSISSAUGA, ON , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the second quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q2 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, quoted premium rate change increased for both Personal Auto and Personal Property compared to Q1 2022.
New Excess Deposit Bond Policies from Parr Insurance Provide Protection Beyond FDIC Limits
Chicago-Based Insurance Brokerage Pioneers Novel Product for Large Depositors. /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions and large depositors – such as municipalities, school districts, government agencies and high-net-worth individuals – will benefit from the Excess Deposit Insurance Bond (EDB) now offered by. Chicago. -based Parr Insurance Brokerage that guarantees cash...
Patent Issued for Using historical data for subrogation on a distributed ledger (USPTO 11386498): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Call, Shawn M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11386498 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
In her oral ruling invalidating the rule, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas said that Kreidler exceeded his statutory authority, according to Kreidler's office. Republicans, insurers and others decried the move at the time, saying that it would add costs to people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, who have benefited from reduced insurance…
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
America's Conservative Insurance Group Launched on the 4th of July 2022!
After over a year in development, we are pleased to announce America's first conservative, nationally licensed insurance group called:. . As America's conservative insurance group, AFIG is committed to providing simple, high quality, and affordable insurance solutions, while fighting tirelessly for the shared values we believe in. The initial suite...
