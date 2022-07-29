Health Care for All Encourages the Legislature to Pass ConnectorCare Expansion

insurancenewsnet.com
Illinois health insurers propose price increases for Affordable Care Act exchange plans [Chicago Tribune]
Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange, at healthcare.gov, are proposing average rate increases of about 3% to nearly 16% for plans in 2023. Consumers can begin shopping.
Insurers in cannabis suit want case heard in federal court
Several New Mexico health insurers involved in a class-action lawsuit that argues they should bear the brunt of the cost of medical cannabis for patients are trying to move the case to federal court. The seven insurers – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, True Health New Mexico,...
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Mike Waguespack. issued an audit report for the. Washington Parish. Fire Protection District No. 7 last week that details...
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Washington Judge Rules Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Exceeded His Authority by Banning Credit-Based Insurance Scoring
Judge Indu Thomas ruled that Insurance Commissioner Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a permanent rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. granted the industry's Petition for a Declaratory Judgment and invalidated the rule. This is an important victory for consumers as Insurance Commissioner Kreidler's rule disrupted the insurance marketplace for consumers (especially for seniors) raising rates for more than a million.
CAR INSURANCE COULD COST MORE IN NEW JERSEY
Two state senators − both personal injury attorneys − are pushing a bill that would raise the minimum requirement for automotive liability insurance and could lead to an increase in the cost of those premiums for drivers. Senate. President. Nicholas Scutari. , D- Union. , and Sen. Jon...
Insurance firm offers $0 co-pays for insulin UnitedHealthcare also plans to end out-of-pocket costs for some other drugs Nebraskans to benefit from $0 co-pays for insulin, emergency drugs
UnitedHealthcare says it will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and several drugs used in medical emergencies for some members as early as. In addition to short- and long-acting preferred insulins, four emergency medications - epinephrine, including EpiPens (for severe allergic reactions), albuterol inhalers (for acute asthma attacks), naloxone (for opioid overdoses) and Glucagon (for hypoglycemia) - will be offered at.
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening; thousands at risk
A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's...
Policymakers should deploy new tools to curtail inflation: Michael Shields
Guest columnist Michael Shields is a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. An "aggressive" response from the Federal Reserve could cause a recession, because by raising interest rates, the Fed intentionally slows the economy and reduces hiring. As of May, Ohio had 134,000 fewer jobs compared with pre-COVID February 2020. This...
Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Press-Enterprise]
Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found numerous...
Louisiana's insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Aug. 1—Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into. Louisiana's. troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when...
Geisinger to host hiring event at Berwick clinic [The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Citizens' Voice, The (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Attendees can learn about career opportunities at Geisinger, potential recruitment incentives and benefits including retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement and health insurance on the first day of employment. Attendees are asked to bring an updated resume. Openings exist in the inpatient and the...
Kemper Announces Agreement to Sell Reserve National to Medical Mutual of Ohio
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: KMPR) has agreed to sell Reserve National Insurance Company. and its subsidiaries, which are predominantly focused on accident and health insurance, to. Medical Mutual of Ohio. for. $90 million. . The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions with an expected closing in late...
7 baffling things about Mississippi’s welfare fraud scandal case
It’ s now been three years and counting since investigations began into the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history— a case that involves powerful public officials, former pro football stars and pro wrestlers, and tens of millions of dollars. Phil Bryant about his own role in the scandal,“ It doesn’ t look good,” and there appear to be many incongruities about…
Mega Millions ticket wins $1.28 billion lottery jackpot
A ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize in the game’s 20-year history, according to results posted Saturday. Why it matters: The jackpot rolled 29 times since April and if no one won Friday's drawing lottery officials said the prize had the potential to grow to $1.7 billion for Tuesday's drawing,…
