Robert Reich: Why the Fed’s decision Is dead wrong

Two U.S. cost indicators fuel inflation concern
Two key U.S. inflation indicators posted larger-than-expected increases on Friday, raising concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Separately, the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis of the Federal Reserve's inflation target,…. This article is...
Worst of economic storm is still to come
There is good news about inflation – and bad. The good news is that inflation will soon peak and come down to more acceptable levels. The bad news is that inflation will slow because the. Federal Reserve. is slamming the brakes on monetary policy. This is likely to produce...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Financially Spracking: If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it is probably a duck
Saratogian, The (Saratoga Springs, NY) Representatives from the Biden Administration as well as from the Federal Reserve. seem preoccupied with conveying to the American public that. the United States. economy has not yet fallen into recession. And technically, they are correct as the. National Bureau of Economic Research. (NBER), the...
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise on drug prices
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number of drugs, but even that is a threshold Democrats have never before been able to…
Financial plans should not change as a result of interest rates, advisers say
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) The Federal Reserve tossed a bucket of ice water on the economy this week by boosting its benchmark interest rate from 2.25% to 2.5% in an effort to bring runaway inflation under control. This increase, combined with another 0.75% increase just weeks ago, are the largest rate...
Best's Review Explores Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later, Life Insurance Settlements and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue of Best’s Review examines the impact of storms on the insurance industry, as well as a new take on life settlements:. The AM Best TV interview transcript “FIU Extreme Events Director: Prototype Facility Will Test Forces of a ‘Category 6’ Hurricane” discusses Florida International University’s reception of a.
WealthVest, in partnership with Aspida, offers new Lighthouse Index from Janus Henderson and Societe Generale
WealthVest, a financial services marketing and wholesaling firm, in conjunction with. ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, is now offering crediting strategies on an exclusive index from. Societe Generale. and. Janus Henderson Investors. on Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity. The WealthLock SM Accumulator FIA, distributed solely by WealthVest's...
Fed Board Announces It Is Seeking Individuals to Serve on Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its. Insurance Policy Advisory Committee. (IPAC). The IPAC was established by the Economic Growth,...
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
In her oral ruling invalidating the rule, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas said that Kreidler exceeded his statutory authority, according to Kreidler's office. Republicans, insurers and others decried the move at the time, saying that it would add costs to people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, who have benefited from reduced insurance…
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11386503): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low
Washington (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the. “Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President. Joe Biden. said in...
Patent Issued for Using historical data for subrogation on a distributed ledger (USPTO 11386498): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Call, Shawn M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11386498 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Airlangga University Researchers Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Legal Issues (Due to the Legal Failure to Pay by the Insurance of the Insurance Policy of the Insured): Legal Issues
-- Fresh data on agriculture are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This Paper Discusses Due To The Legal Failure To Pay By The Insurance On The Insurance Policy Of The Insured.”. The news journalists obtained a quote from the...
Sun Yat-sen University Reports Findings in Science (Does direct settlement of intra-province medical reimbursements improve financial protection among middle-aged and elderly population in China? Evidence based on CHARLS data): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In low- and middle-income countries, social health insurance schemes are the main focus of efforts to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by promoting access to health care and financial protection. Problems with financial protection in.
New Excess Deposit Bond Policies from Parr Insurance Provide Protection Beyond FDIC Limits
Chicago-Based Insurance Brokerage Pioneers Novel Product for Large Depositors. /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions and large depositors – such as municipalities, school districts, government agencies and high-net-worth individuals – will benefit from the Excess Deposit Insurance Bond (EDB) now offered by. Chicago. -based Parr Insurance Brokerage that guarantees cash...
Patent Issued for Methods, systems and computing platforms for evaluating and implementing regulatory and compliance standards (USPTO 11388185): IronBench L.L.C.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Christus, Nick (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11388185 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Businesses want, need and often are required to manage their risk through government mandate, especially in cyber-security and information security areas. Examples of current regulatory and compliance standards include NIST (provides a policy framework of computer security guidance for how private sector organizations in.
Biden says uninsured rate hits an all-time low of 8%
Washington Times, The (DC) President Biden on Tuesday hailed the lowest uninsured rate in U.S. history, at 8%, and lobbied. to pass signature legislation that would shore up gains made through Obamacare. Mr. Biden. said the drop in the uninsured rate "did not happen by accident," citing about 21 million...
Cowbell Cyber Selected as Trusted Digital Partner for Cyber Insurance by Amwins
Cowbell enables instant quoting and issuance of cyber coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal. The partnership broadens agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while the API integration enables immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for.
