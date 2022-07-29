Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in August 2022 Edition

insurancenewsnet.com
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Mutua de Riesgo Maritimo, Sociedad de Seguros a Prima Fija
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Mutua de Riesgo Maritimo, Sociedad de Seguros a Prima Fija (Murimar) (. Spain. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings)...
School of Economics and Management Researchers Describe Recent Advances in Crop Insurance (The Implication of Copula-Based Models for Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Under Systemic Risk): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Fresh data on crop insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from Langfang, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The purpose of this paper is to estimate county-level aggregate crop insurance and reinsurance losses under systematic risk.”. The news correspondents obtained a...
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Prudential Financial, Inc. (the "Company") furnishes herewith, as Exhibit 99.1,. a news release announcing second quarter 2022 results. Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. A. Quarterly Financial Supplement. The Company furnishes herewith, as Exhibit 99.2, the Quarterly. Financial Supplement for second quarter 2022.
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and. SEC. filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements,...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
Demotech Affirms Kin’s Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin Insurance today announced that Demotech, Inc. , a financial analysis firm, has once again affirmed the Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, for the Kin Interinsurance Network. The affirmation comes after Demotech’s review of the first quarter 2022 statutory financial statements, review of catastrophe reinsurance programs of.
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On July 27, 2022 , National Western Life Insurance Company (the "Company"), a. National Western Life Group, Inc. Funds Withheld Coinsurance Agreement (the "Agreement") with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. ("Aspida"), a reinsurer organized under the Laws of. Bermuda. . Pursuant to the.
Carpe Data Appoints William Magowan as Chief Revenue Officer
Former Duck Creek sales leader joins Carpe Data to accelerate go-to-market strategy and drive continued growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe Data, a next-generation provider of innovative emerging and alternative data products for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of. William Magowan. as Chief Revenue Officer. He assumes the role from.
MARPAI TO HOST CALL ON AUGUST 11, 2022 TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
NEW YORK , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. (" Marpai " or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, will host a conference call and webcast on. Thursday, August 11. at. 8:30 a.m. ET. to answer...
Poor Claims Experiences Could Put Up to $170B of Global Insurance Premiums at Risk by 2027, According to New Accenture Research
Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning and data analytics could transform the claims value chain and improve customer outcomes. of insurance premiums could be at risk in the next five years due to poor claims experiences, with process inefficiencies in underwriting potentially costing the industry another. $160 billion. over...
Sayata Adds CFC To Its Digital Distribution Platform
Sayata now gives wholesale brokers unprecedented access to CFC's holistic cyber insurance and companion cyber protection services. /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to quickly scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the addition of CFC to the Sayata platform, offering brokers full access to CFC's award-winning cyber insurance offering for small and medium businesses (SMBs).
AM Best’s Annual Reinsurance Briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre to Focus on Evolving Market Dynamics, Outlook Drivers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A panel of leadingAM Best analysts will discuss shifting market dynamics in the global reinsurance industry at its annual market briefing at the 2022 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous), scheduled for Sunday, 11 September at. 10:15 a.m. (CEST) , at the. Hermitage Hotel. in. Monte Carlo. . AM Best’s...
World Insurance Associates Expands New Jersey Presence with the Acquisition of Coverage Specialists
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Coverage Specialists, Inc. (“CSI”) of. Pompton Plains, NJ. on. July 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage. Specialists,...
Delta Air Lines Announces Early Tender Results of, and Election of Early Settlement for, Its Offer for Outstanding Notes
ATLANTA , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (" Delta ") announced today the early tender participation results, as of. (the "Early Tender Time"), of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to. $1.5 billion. in aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the...
One Inc Joins Five Sigma Partner Ecosystem, Offering Digitized Claims Payments
The native integration with One Inc will offer Five Sigma customers diversified, digital payment options that improve customer experience, security, and speed. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native insurance. (CMS), today announced that it has partnered with. , a nationally-recognized digital insurance payment solutions provider, to offer...
New Excess Deposit Bond Policies from Parr Insurance Provide Protection Beyond FDIC Limits
Chicago-Based Insurance Brokerage Pioneers Novel Product for Large Depositors. /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions and large depositors – such as municipalities, school districts, government agencies and high-net-worth individuals – will benefit from the Excess Deposit Insurance Bond (EDB) now offered by. Chicago. -based Parr Insurance Brokerage that guarantees cash...
Researchers at Zhengzhou University Report New Data on Flood Risk Management (Comprehensive Performance Evaluation of Stormwater Management Measures for Sponge City Construction: a Case Study In Gui’an New District, China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in Risk Management - Flood Risk Management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Climate change and rapid urbanization have increased pressure on drainage systems, posing new challenges to preventing and controlling urban waterlogging. In 2013,. China. proposed the Sponge...
Fed Board Announces It Is Seeking Individuals to Serve on Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its. Insurance Policy Advisory Committee. (IPAC). The IPAC was established by the Economic Growth,...
