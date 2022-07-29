ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in August 2022 Edition

By Targeted News Service
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
insurancenewsnet.com

InsuranceNewsNet

School of Economics and Management Researchers Describe Recent Advances in Crop Insurance (The Implication of Copula-Based Models for Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Under Systemic Risk): Agriculture – Crop Insurance

-- Fresh data on crop insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from Langfang, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The purpose of this paper is to estimate county-level aggregate crop insurance and reinsurance losses under systematic risk.”. The news correspondents obtained a...
AGRICULTURE
InsuranceNewsNet

CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Prudential Financial, Inc. (the "Company") furnishes herewith, as Exhibit 99.1,. a news release announcing second quarter 2022 results. Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. A. Quarterly Financial Supplement. The Company furnishes herewith, as Exhibit 99.2, the Quarterly. Financial Supplement for second quarter 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Download Investor Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and. SEC. filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
WORLD
InsuranceNewsNet

Demotech Affirms Kin’s Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin Insurance today announced that Demotech, Inc. , a financial analysis firm, has once again affirmed the Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, for the Kin Interinsurance Network. The affirmation comes after Demotech’s review of the first quarter 2022 statutory financial statements, review of catastrophe reinsurance programs of.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On July 27, 2022 , National Western Life Insurance Company (the "Company"), a. National Western Life Group, Inc. Funds Withheld Coinsurance Agreement (the "Agreement") with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. ("Aspida"), a reinsurer organized under the Laws of. Bermuda. . Pursuant to the.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Carpe Data Appoints William Magowan as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Duck Creek sales leader joins Carpe Data to accelerate go-to-market strategy and drive continued growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe Data, a next-generation provider of innovative emerging and alternative data products for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of. William Magowan. as Chief Revenue Officer. He assumes the role from.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Poor Claims Experiences Could Put Up to $170B of Global Insurance Premiums at Risk by 2027, According to New Accenture Research

Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning and data analytics could transform the claims value chain and improve customer outcomes. of insurance premiums could be at risk in the next five years due to poor claims experiences, with process inefficiencies in underwriting potentially costing the industry another. $160 billion. over...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Sayata Adds CFC To Its Digital Distribution Platform

Sayata now gives wholesale brokers unprecedented access to CFC's holistic cyber insurance and companion cyber protection services. /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to quickly scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the addition of CFC to the Sayata platform, offering brokers full access to CFC's award-winning cyber insurance offering for small and medium businesses (SMBs).
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

One Inc Joins Five Sigma Partner Ecosystem, Offering Digitized Claims Payments

The native integration with One Inc will offer Five Sigma customers diversified, digital payment options that improve customer experience, security, and speed. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native insurance. (CMS), today announced that it has partnered with. , a nationally-recognized digital insurance payment solutions provider, to offer...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

New Excess Deposit Bond Policies from Parr Insurance Provide Protection Beyond FDIC Limits

Chicago-Based Insurance Brokerage Pioneers Novel Product for Large Depositors. /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions and large depositors – such as municipalities, school districts, government agencies and high-net-worth individuals – will benefit from the Excess Deposit Insurance Bond (EDB) now offered by. Chicago. -based Parr Insurance Brokerage that guarantees cash...
CREDITS & LOANS
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers at Zhengzhou University Report New Data on Flood Risk Management (Comprehensive Performance Evaluation of Stormwater Management Measures for Sponge City Construction: a Case Study In Gui’an New District, China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management

-- Researchers detail new data in Risk Management - Flood Risk Management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Climate change and rapid urbanization have increased pressure on drainage systems, posing new challenges to preventing and controlling urban waterlogging. In 2013,. China. proposed the Sponge...
CHINA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

