Eagles facing one of state’s most challenging non-conference schedules
Nobody will accuse Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team of taking things lightly in non-conference play this fall. That’s because the Eagles are playing one of the state’s most demanding schedules - a gauntlet of regional powerhouses who will put EAHS to the test each and every Friday night.
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
SC woman gets a kick out of seeing bear ring doorbell
Greenville County, S.C. — Southern hospitality is so ingrained in the Carolinas, even the animals know to use their manners. A South Carolina woman captured video of a bear reaching for her doorbell on the front porch of her home. No one answered, leading the bear to walk away...
Recipes from North Carolina worth trying
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 North Carolina paintball attacks, police say
The suspect was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday and was also cited for an open container of alcohol in his car -- he also has no driver's license, police said.
Illinois ticket wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, Virginia ticket wins $20k
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot has finally been won. According to the official Mega Millions website, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.
See where shark attacks are happening across the US
When it comes to shark attacks, Florida typically tops global charts. But recently, New York has been making headlines for a spate of dangerous encounters that have rattled New Yorkers and triggered beach closures. Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York's history, including four from...
North Carolina Drivers: Beware Of BAT-Mobiles Looking For Impaired Drivers
RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
Small plane lands on U.S. 64 in eastern NC
Creswell, N.C. — A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning on U.S. Highway 64 in Washington County near Creswell. The aftermath was photographed by a passenger in a passing car and posted to Twitter. "My husband said, 'Oh there's a plane on the road, and I like...
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
