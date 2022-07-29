ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Eagles facing one of state’s most challenging non-conference schedules

Nobody will accuse Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team of taking things lightly in non-conference play this fall. That’s because the Eagles are playing one of the state’s most demanding schedules - a gauntlet of regional powerhouses who will put EAHS to the test each and every Friday night.
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
Recipes from North Carolina worth trying

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
See where shark attacks are happening across the US

When it comes to shark attacks, Florida typically tops global charts. But recently, New York has been making headlines for a spate of dangerous encounters that have rattled New Yorkers and triggered beach closures. Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York's history, including four from...
North Carolina Drivers: Beware Of BAT-Mobiles Looking For Impaired Drivers

RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
Small plane lands on U.S. 64 in eastern NC

Creswell, N.C. — A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning on U.S. Highway 64 in Washington County near Creswell. The aftermath was photographed by a passenger in a passing car and posted to Twitter. "My husband said, 'Oh there's a plane on the road, and I like...
