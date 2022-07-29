Woman charged fatal crash in Pell City

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

