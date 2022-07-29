Woman charged fatal crash in Pell City

www.wvtm13.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
sylacauganews.com
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
wbrc.com
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Ronald Orton of Birmingham. Authorities said...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Trussville bookstore
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD: Man shot after argument with neighbor in East Lake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake area this afternoon. See video of the scene above. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 800 block of 78th Street South at around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
2 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
wvtm13.com
Sheriff: 2 bodies found after kidnapping victim escapes captivity
DADEVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says a man was jailed on a kidnapping count,...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
birminghamtimes.com
Jeffco Commissioner Sheila Tyson caught in shootout driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) – Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I...
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
wbrc.com
Calera police officer exposed to substance belived to be fentanyl while searching vehicle
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one of their officers was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl while searching a vehicle on July 31. The officer felt symptoms and was treated, and is now OK, according to police. “Fentanyl is widely used because it is so powerful...
Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle
CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported. According to a news release from the Clanton Police...
