Benzinga

Unusual Dogecoin (DOGE) Transactions Leads To Ponzi Scheme Discovery

A series of unusual Dogecoin DOGE/USD picked up by the DOGE community has led to the discovery of a Ponzi scheme run by a U.K.-based firm. What Happened: Popular DOGE community members, including Mishaboar, RepeatAfterVee and CalisCahin, traced a series of spam transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain to uncover a crypto scam, reported CyberNews on Tuesday.
Benzinga

Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $76.37...
