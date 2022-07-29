MLB.TV at season-low price for Trade Deadline

www.mlb.com
Padres finalize deal with Nats to land Soto, Bell
The Padres, you may have noticed, are going for it. They're all in. After the week they’ve had, this much should be very clear: It’s World Series or bust in San Diego. General manager A.J. Preller -- who swung one blockbuster after another in building a contending roster -- has finalized his biggest coup yet:
White Sox 'disappointed' over quiet Trade Deadline
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans were less than thrilled with the team’s lack of moves on Tuesday leading up to Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline at 5 p.m. CT. And general manager Rick Hahn understood the supporters’ ire. “In all candor, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able...
Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD
WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
With Deadline past, D-backs focused on growth
CLEVELAND -- A few hours prior to Tuesday night's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field, a number of D-backs players were watching MLB Network in the visitors' clubhouse. Some had seen their name bandied about in trade rumors, and others were curious as to what moves might be made...
Eloy helps White Sox 'get the swagger back'
CHICAGO -- The White Sox played with swagger, which has been missing at times during the 2022 season. They also exercised their offensive muscles in cruising to a 9-2 victory over the Royals on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. That decisive victory came hours after the White Sox didn’t...
Blue Jays trade for 2-time All-Star Merrifield from KC
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays pulled off a buzzer-beater ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals. Toronto will send No. 16 prospect Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, who recently impressed in his MLB debut, to Kansas City. Merrifield, now 33,...
Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
