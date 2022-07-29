Play Beat the Streak now -- and target these matchups

www.mlb.com
Do the Padres have the greatest trio in baseball history?
A.J. Preller -- who has never seen a deal he didn't love -- pulled it off. Shortly before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, the Padres finished off the trade that baseball fans had been speculating about ever since Juan Soto rejected the Nationals' last contract offer: In exchange for a bushel of prospects and future stars, San Diego added Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to a lineup already brimming with stars.
Pirates send Quintana to Cards in 4-player trade
PITTSBURGH -- As José Quintana walked off the mound in the sixth inning of Friday’s intrastate matchup against the Phillies, he was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation by those in attendance at PNC Park. The crowd knew the circumstances. Quintana did, too. He played coy when asked about the reception after the game, but he knew.
Gonzales' rough stretch extended by Yanks
NEW YORK -- Scott Servais made it no secret that his bullpen was going to be super thin on the heels of a demanding weekend in Houston, saying that the Mariners’ path to a victory on Monday night at Yankee Stadium would hinge heavily on Marco Gonzales being efficient and effective.
Grateful Soto speaks candidly ahead of Deadline
WASHINGTON -- The cheers were yelled louder. The applause was clapped harder. The exclamation of “We love you, Juan!” following an eighth-inning walk was accentuated. It remains to be seen if Monday -- the last game before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline -- was Juan Soto’s final night with the Nationals after five seasons. But if it was his curly "W" finale, there was no question as to the impact he has made in Washington at only 23 years old.
'I was scared': Lindor battles for big home run
WASHINGTON -- Just before Francisco Lindor’s fourth at-bat on Monday, Nationals reliever Steve Cishek hit Starling Marte with a pitch, causing Lindor to flash back to the fastball from Cishek that had struck him in the helmet flap April 8 in Washington. It wasn’t an easy moment for the 28-year-old to recall as he stepped up to the plate at Nationals Park. So when Cishek opened his at-bat with another high-and-tight fastball, Lindor struggled to maintain his composure.
Bush deal further helps bolster Brewers' bullpen
PITTSBURGH -- The Brewers continued a bullpen makeover late Monday with a trade for hard-throwing Rangers right-hander Matt Bush. The Brewers sent left-handed pitching prospect Antoine Kelly, their No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and utility man Mark Mathias to Texas for the 36-year-old Bush, the former shortstop and No. 1 overall Draft pick who has a troubled past but is excelling this season as a high-leverage reliever. He will augment a Brewers bullpen that will have quite a different look on Tuesday night against the Pirates.
'Beyond special': Judge hits No. 43 in Yanks' 70th win
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge has brought home two consecutive American League Player of the Week Awards, and the Yankees’ superstar is off to a good start in pursuit of a third. Judge belted his Major League-leading 43rd home run on Monday evening, joining a power party that included a three-run Anthony Rizzo blast and Jose Trevino’s first career multihomer game as the Yankees became the first club to reach 70 victories this season with a 7-2 win over the Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Trade for Siri gives Rays boost in center field
ST. PETERSBURG – With Kevin Kiermaier sidelined for the season and Manuel Margot out for at least a few more weeks, the Rays believe they found an upgrade in center field on Monday by acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros as part of a three-team trade that cost them two well-regarded pitching prospects.
Senzatela shakes off early trouble: 'He's a bulldog'
SAN DIEGO -- Four months of injury and inconsistency led to a first inning of frustration for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Monday night. But his turnaround, which came too late to prevent a 4-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, could be the momentum he needs. • Bryant...
D-backs get INF Rivera from Royals for Weaver on busy day
CLEVELAND -- A lot happened on the field during the D-backs’ 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday night at Progressive Field, but with less than 24 hours until the Trade Deadline, there was a lot happening off of it as well involving Arizona. There were new faces...
Grossman dealt to Braves for pitching prospect
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time in three years, Robbie Grossman is headed back to a playoff race. For the first time in his career, it’ll be in the National League. The Tigers have traded the veteran outfielder to the Braves for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The deal...
7 big questions as clock ticks down to Deadline
Welcome to the busiest day on the baseball calendar. The Trade Deadline is here. Well, it won’t be here until 6 p.m. ET, but with each tick of the clock, teams around the Majors will feel more urgency to get deals done. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET,...
Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects
With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
The most traded player ever got dealt AGAIN
Baseball players are a well-traveled bunch. They get moved 2,000 miles in one day, twice in one afternoon or, sometimes, dealt halfway across the country for 1,000 pounds of catfish. But one MLB player has been swapped in more deals than any other. He's played in less than 15 seasons...
Suárez, Winker excited to be reunited with Castillo
NEW YORK -- Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez had been lobbying Jerry Dipoto for weeks, urging the Mariners’ president of baseball operations to make a bold trade for starting pitcher Luis Castillo, their former Reds teammate, who they asserted could catapult Seattle into serious playoff contenders. And on...
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
Twins bolster bullpen with López, Fulmer
MINNEAPOLIS -- The back end of the Minnesota bullpen looks much more secure than it did 24 hours ago, thanks to a pair of impact acquisitions in the hours leading up to Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. In their bigger splash, the Twins acquired Orioles closer Jorge López in their first...
