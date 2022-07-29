Play Beat the Streak now -- and target these matchups

WASHINGTON -- The cheers were yelled louder. The applause was clapped harder. The exclamation of “We love you, Juan!” following an eighth-inning walk was accentuated. It remains to be seen if Monday -- the last game before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline -- was Juan Soto’s final night with the Nationals after five seasons. But if it was his curly "W" finale, there was no question as to the impact he has made in Washington at only 23 years old.

