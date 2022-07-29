Dua Lipa: Singer sorry for fireworks at Toronto concert

www.bbc.com
Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry for Anyone Who Was Scared' After Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Concert
Dua Lipa is apologizing to fans after a concert-goer allegedly set off unauthorized fireworks at her Toronto concert. "Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the singer, 26, wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story Thursday. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."
Taylor Swift joins Haim onstage in London for surprise mashup: 'Would you sing with us?'
Haim and Taylor Swift gave fans an epic surprise Thursday night when they reunited on stage for a special mashup. While performing at the O2 Arena in London as part of their One More Haim Tour, the trio of sisters pulled up their friend to surprise fans, Rolling Stone reported.
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
A Musician Releases a Song With Abusive Lyrics. What Happens Next?
This article is part of Open Secrets, a collaboration between gal-dem and VICE that explores abusive behaviour in the music industry – and how it has been left unchecked for too long. Read gal-dem’s Open Secrets articles here, and read VICE’s Open Secrets articles here. As the...
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
Dua Lipa Fans Light Fireworks Inside Toronto Concert, Cops Investigating
Dua Lipa's concert in Toronto featured some unplanned effects, thanks to some fans who somehow snuck fireworks inside the venue, lighting them, and injuring a few fans. The singer took the stage at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night when a series of fireworks were set off from the floor seats. In video from the show, you see multiple explosions of different colors as Dua and dancers perform.
Dua Lipa concert: Horror moment explosions rock gig leaving at least three hurt after fireworks smuggled into arena
THIS is the horror moment explosions rocked a Dua Lipa concert leaving at least three hurt after fireworks were smuggled into the Toronto gig. The Brit popstar was finishing her performance at Scotiabank Arena when a bunch of unruly fans let off fireworks inside the concert venue just before 11:45pm on Wednesday.
Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police. Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours. Police were called to...
Prom 19: Hallé/Elder review – programme full of drama gleams but doesn’t quite spark
Between the vast audience armed with mobile phones and the acoustic quirks of its cavernous dome, the Royal Albert Hall can be a tough place to conjure a musical spell. The Hallé should know, having appeared at the Proms most years since the 1950s. Under their longstanding music director Mark Elder, this year’s programme was nonetheless all about orchestral atmospherics.
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
This teenager aggressively scatting to Korn's Twist at his school's karaoke will make your Friday
"My school wanted to have a normal karaoke day...not on my watch"
Harry Styles brings out Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell on last day of European tour
During the last date of his European ‘Love On Tour’ run, Harry Styles brought out Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell to duet on a cover of the opening band’s own song, ‘No Hard Feelings’. Wolf Alice opened for Styles on all 17 dates of the...
Here Are A Few Of Charli XCX's Best Music Video Looks
Charli XCX is a total style icon. She can pull off any aesthetic. If you need proof, just watch her music videos. The star has rocked a number of different looks throughout the years, including bubblegum-pop star and sultry funeral attendee. She has the range.
Metallica gives ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn guitar at backstage jam session
CHICAGO — “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn got to live a dream at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Quinn, 29, whose Eddie Munson character played a blistering version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” got to meet the band backstage at the music festival, Rolling Stone reported.
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
Lady Gaga Gushes Over Doja Cat’s Epic Cover Of ‘Shallow’: ‘That’s A Serve’
Little Monsters and Doja Cat fans alike are DYING as Lady Gaga herself has weighed in on Doja Cat’s cover of her hit song, “Shallow”. On July 27, 2022, Doja, 26, hilariously covered the theme song to the 2018 movie A Star Is Born on Instagram Live, and much to the surprise of fans all over social media, Gaga, 36, called it “a serve.” It’s high praise, considering Doja’s cover was clearly a silly attempt at the chart-topping ballad, but it proves the diva can take a joke!
Watch Joseph Quinn jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza
Before Metallica paid tribute to Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson during their Lollapalooza 2022 set, the band met and jammed out backstage with the actor that plays him, Joseph Quinn. Netflix immortalised the wholesome moment in a video posted to Instagram, wherein Metallica and Quinn gush over their respective admiration...
Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival. The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’. Ellis-Bextor told The Sun:...
