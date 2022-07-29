ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa: Singer sorry for fireworks at Toronto concert

BBC
 2 days ago
www.bbc.com

People

Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry for Anyone Who Was Scared' After Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Concert

Dua Lipa is apologizing to fans after a concert-goer allegedly set off unauthorized fireworks at her Toronto concert. "Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the singer, 26, wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story Thursday. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."
AOL Corp

Dua Lipa ‘Shocked & Confused’ by Unauthorized Fireworks at Toronto Show

Dua Lipa has officially spoken out after a series of fireworks were set off by unidentified attendees at her Toronto concert Wednesday night (July 27), resulting in three concertgoers suffering minor injuries, according to local reports. “Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,”...
