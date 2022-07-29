ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Report: Patriots sign WR Josh Hammond

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OE1h_0gxWUiLq00

BOSTON -- The Patriots added to their depth chart on Thursday night, signing wide receiver Josh Hammond.

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that the team made the signing after bringing in Hammond for a workout.

Hammond was on the field when training camp practice began on Friday.

Hammond, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2020. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He spent two games on the active roster in 2021 without recording any stats. Hammond played collegiately at the University of Florida from 2016-19. He caught 87 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns in his four years, while also rushing nine times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Florida, MA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage

Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#Eagles#American Football#Pro Football Focus#New Patriots#The University Of Florida
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift

The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season. Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown. That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up...
NFL
CBS Boston

NFL punishes Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady

BOSTON -- Moments after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL in February, the league responded by claiming the former head coach's claims were "without merit." Now exactly six months later, following an investigation, the league has changed its tune.Roger Goodell announced that the Miami Dolphins did tamper with Tom Brady following the 2019 season, and that the Dolphins did tamper with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in January of this year. The league determined that Flores' allegations of Ross imploring the coach to tank games in order to get a better draft pick did...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Celtics sign former first-round pick Bruno Caboclo

After reaching the NBA Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy