For generations, Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm. “All of this out here was corn or hay ground when we were young and growing up and then my dad loved farming, and he switched from having dairy cattle to beef cattle, so as we grew up, we grew up our whole lives on this farm.”

ELEVA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO