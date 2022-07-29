Riverton Wolverines Cross Country Preview

The Lander Tigers kick off their fall golf schedule on August 10-11th in Afton and Jackson for the Snake River Shootout. Lander will play in Riverton on September 1st and 2nd before hosting the 3A west conference tournament on September 8 and 9. “I am very excited for the upcoming season for the boys and girls as we are very young on both teams, but with lots of depth and to push for the top 5 on each team,” Head Coach Mike Watson said. “ I know the kids have been playing a lot of golf this summer and that will allow them to make great strides for the fall season leading into state.

LANDER, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO