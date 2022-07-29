Riverton Wolverines Cross Country Preview

wrrnetwork.com
Lander Valley X-Country schedule
Thursday September 8 Berry Bryant Invite Riverton All 9/8 or 9/10?. Saturday September 10 Pre-State Ethete All 9/8 or 9/10?
Lander Tigers Fall Golf Schedule Preview
The Lander Tigers kick off their fall golf schedule on August 10-11th in Afton and Jackson for the Snake River Shootout. Lander will play in Riverton on September 1st and 2nd before hosting the 3A west conference tournament on September 8 and 9. “I am very excited for the upcoming season for the boys and girls as we are very young on both teams, but with lots of depth and to push for the top 5 on each team,” Head Coach Mike Watson said. “ I know the kids have been playing a lot of golf this summer and that will allow them to make great strides for the fall season leading into state.
Sports Update 08/02/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger,Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis Gupton...
Fremont County game of the week Schedule
This year Wyotoday is proud to bring you the Fremont County game of the week. Each week Wyotoday Media will be at different locations for our game of the week that will feature the 9 man and 6 man teams from around Fremont County. Week 2- Friday Sept. 9 Snake...
Mary “Jo” Caraveau
Mary “Jo” Caraveau, 72, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. Mary Jo Sloan was born in Riverton, WY on October 25, 1949 to Dick and Jean (Devish) Sloan. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. She lived her entire life in Riverton.
Lander-Fort Washakie slope flattening project has begun on Lander’s north edge
A $821,000 slope flattening project has started on US287 north of Lander. The project includes grading, fencing, signing, drainage, surfacing, seeding/erosion control, fencing and other on about 3.5 miles of US287 beginning at milepost 2.1 between Lander and Fort Washakie. The project’s prime contractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of...
Krystal Miller
Krystal Miller, 39, of Arapahoe passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3. 2022., from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
David E. Boss
David E. Boss went home to be with the Lord July 12, 2022, he was having health issues and passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born February 12, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. C. L. (Bud ) Boss at Pavillion , Wy, his parents preceded him in death.
Fremont County Fair’s Cat Show Conquered by a Sphynx
The Shaded part of the Show Lawn at the Fremont County Fair early Saturday morning was the domain of dozens of felines and their young handlers, waiting for their pets to be judged. The kitties were well behaved, except for one panicked moment during a lineup, but daddy came to the rescue and the kitty calmed down.
LPD: Three Arrests, Two Citations issued; Theft of Services reported
All persons arrested or cited are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law. Angie Wallowingbull, 22, Ethete, arrested at 6:30 p.m. on the 29th for Public Intoxication, Property Destruction and Possession of Marijuana at an address on North 9th Street. Tyrell Marsh, 41, Riverton arrested at 2:32 p.m....
Sheriff’s Blotter: Two Arrests; Political signs run over; Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Child struck in slow speed crash at Louis Lake
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 8/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 118 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out six times. Nineteen individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, 10 other alcohol-related charged, three felony charges and 27 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 199 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 196 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.
