ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City police arrest suspect after locating SUV used in drive-by shooting

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kjzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kjzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Drive By Shooting#Glendale Drive
kjzz.com

Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy

LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
LINDON, UT
ABC4

Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death

UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
LINDON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis County Search and Rescue videos underscore busy weekend

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team plucked two struggling hikers off a mountainside, providing for some thrilling video over the weekend. “On Saturday our teams responded to a heat-related injury above the Adams Canyon trail. Simultaneously...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy