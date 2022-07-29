Salt Lake City police arrest suspect after locating SUV used in drive-by shooting

kjzz.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
Taylorsville police ask for public's help to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a gas station robbery Monday night. Officials said the incident took place at the 7-Eleven store located at 3180 West 5400 South around 11:30 p.m. According to Taylorsville police, the suspect walked...
16-year-old arrested for involvement in suspicious teen death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement following a suspicious death of a teen near a Lindon park. According to preliminary information, Lindon police said two groups of individuals met at a location where an altercation occurred. "During the course of...
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
SWAT responds to West Jordan home after suspect barricades inside camping trailer
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A SWAT team was dispatched to a West Jordan house early Tuesday after a suspect barricaded himself inside, authorities said. Ultimately, the tactical team wasn't utilized. Sgt. Scott Elison with the West Jordan Police Department said police received a report of a domestic violence...
16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
Police responding to serious collision between vehicle vs motorcycle in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are responding to a serious collision between a vehicle and motorcycle that occurred Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. No other details were initially provided but a Salt...
Man who allegedly tried to burn spider faces reckless burn charges after wildfire sparked
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who told authorities he accidentally started a wildfire that burned 40 acres in Springville on Aug. 1 is facing a reckless burn charge as well as charges relating to drug possession, according to a probable cause statement. Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper,...
Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
Sandy teen arrested in alleged hate crime assault
Police in Sandy have arrested a teenager who allegedly punched another boy and shouted homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend.
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Suspect tells officials Springville fire started while using lighter to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a fast-moving fire in the foothills east of Springville in Utah County. He told officials he was using a lighter to burn a spider when the fire broke out. The fire started around 4:45 p.m. Monday in...
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
Davis County Search and Rescue videos underscore busy weekend
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team plucked two struggling hikers off a mountainside, providing for some thrilling video over the weekend. “On Saturday our teams responded to a heat-related injury above the Adams Canyon trail. Simultaneously...
