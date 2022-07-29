More residents speak out in support of the three mayoral candidates

www.islandernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
Related
islandernews.com
FL Democratic Party releases list of endorsements in school board races, including Miami-Dade
The politicization of traditionally nonpartisan local school board races continues with first Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsing candidates, followed by Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist and now the Florida Democratic Party has also issued endorsements in local school board races. Party chairman Manny Diaz announced endorsements in 18 races in 13 counties.
islandernews.com
Miami Dade Mayor Cava continues management tweaks by naming new Fire Rescue leadership
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Surfside condo tragedy, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levin Cava last week shifted leadership roles in the county's Fire Rescue Department to upgrade emergency services and assist with a streamlined new building inspection program. It's the second personnel shakeup by the mayor this...
islandernews.com
Miami-Dade’s Art in Public Places call to Artists: Grove Central
Well, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, through its Art in Public Places Program and Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, request qualifications from professional artists and/or teams to commission artworks for the new Grove Central development in Miami. Situated at the northwest corner of SW 27th Avenue and...
islandernews.com
In support of Sandra Manzieri for local School Board seat
Last time I wrote to the editor, I brought to light some issues taking place at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Instead of acting, I was immediately called a liar by our current School Board member, even though what I had stated was 100% accurate and confirmed by many. Today...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
“... it's almost ludicrous…” Debate about scheduled pelotons slowdowns keeps gaining speed
Traffic changes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are stirring up discussions, such as the one during last week’s Village Council meeting. Miami-Dade County officials are trying to rein in pelotons, group riders, by allowing riders early in the morning on specified weekends to take over the right traffic lane while police monitor the left lane in an escort-type fashion.
islandernews.com
Just in time for Back to School, County to host Health and Safety Expo
Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County residents are invited to attend the Health and Safety Expo on Saturday, Aug. 6, to be held at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fair Expo Center is located at 10901 Coral Way in Miami.
islandernews.com
Best Tuesday dining options on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a delicious Tuesday meal from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are preparing some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne this August 2, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
islandernews.com
Crash closes portion of the Palmetto Expressway to start Monday
This first Monday in August has started with traffic headaches for commuters who use the Palmetto / SR826 to get to the island and Downtown Miami. A crash on SR-826 North – the Palmetto Expressway _ beyond SW 8 St. has 3 right lanes blocked, according to Florida 511.
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
“Monday-healthy” dining on Key Biscayne
If the nice weather this past weekend caused an increased caloric intake and your Monday menu calls for healthier dining alternatives, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the lighter and healthier meal options on the island on his Monday, August 1, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who...
islandernews.com
Sunday, free performance by American--Argentinean singer Solange Merdinian
The last performance of the FREE the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival summer concert series takes place Sunday, July 31 at Lummus Park in South Beach. The 7 p.m. concert will feature acclaimed American-Armenian-Argentinean singer Solange Merdinian, known for her “smoldering stage presence,” (New York Times) and her “richly-hued voice” (BBC Music Magazine).
islandernews.com
Sweet ending options to your end of July Key Biscayne dining experience
Enjoy your last July meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Sunday, July 31, but leave room for dessert as they are serving up some of the best and most creative desserts on the island. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations...
Comments / 0