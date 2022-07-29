More residents speak out in support of the three mayoral candidates

Traffic changes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are stirring up discussions, such as the one during last week’s Village Council meeting. Miami-Dade County officials are trying to rein in pelotons, group riders, by allowing riders early in the morning on specified weekends to take over the right traffic lane while police monitor the left lane in an escort-type fashion.

