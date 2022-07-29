Blogs, social media, web content — this AI copywriting app can generate it all

www.cultofmac.com
M2 MacBook Air blows away other Macs in speed test
The new M2 MacBook Air got an amazing score on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmarking app. Apple’s latest notebook solidly beating other Macs in this test of web browser speed. The performance boost comes from the new Apple M2 processor – the MacBook Pro with the same chip scores equally well.
Here’s your chance to get a lifetime of Curiosity Stream for less than $200
How’s that Netflix documentary list looking lately? Still pretty sparse? You could watch the Bob Ross documentary again, or you could check out a streaming service that lives and breathes documentaries. Curiosity Stream offers thousands of incredible documentaries, educational television and more, all in one location. That means no...
Today in Apple history: Macintosh SE gets supersized storage
In terms of portable storage, it’s a big step up for most Mac owners. The HD floppy disks compare very favorably to the 400KB Single Side Double Density (SSDD) disks and 800KB Double Side Double Density (DDSD) disks in use at the time. Apple SuperDrive makes Mac SE FDHD...
Broadcast any sports game you attend using your iPhone
Sports lovers, what if you controlled the broadcast? When you’re watching the Super Bowl, how much color commentary do you really want? And wouldn’t it be cool to actually broadcast a local game that TV won’t cover?. Swish Live could make that happen. With this sports live-streaming...
Redesigned Eve Aqua sensor for HomeKit gains durability
Eve Systems rolled out a redesigned version of it Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller for HomeKit Tuesday that should help you keep your lawn or garden green. The gadget sports a new look and improved mechanics for better durability, the company said. Redesigned Eve Aqua sensor for HomeKit gains new...
Dive in: Latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas are stable enough to try
Tired of just reading about the new iPhone Lock Screen and want to try it? Really eager to make full use of an external screen with your iPad? There’s good news: Apple released new public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 this week, and my testing shows they’re stable enough for average users to try them out.
Transform your workspace with stunning 3D wall panels [Setups]
Many computer setups complete their dazzling looks with great lighting, like RGB light strips or light bars hidden behind monitors or under desks. And while lighting goes a long way towards setting moods and helping you see things, it’s not the whole story. Another element that can make the...
Apple offers feeble fix for Studio Display’s speaker problems
After months of complaints from Studio Display owners, Apple finally offered a temporary fix for problems with the pricey monitor’s speakers and microphone. The frustrating glitches include choppy playback, audio that cuts out unexpectedly and playback speed issues. The company provided a temporary solution in an internal memo while...
Major Oceanhorn 2 update adds new sidequests, other enhancements
The latest update to the RPG Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm adds two new sidequests. Plus, the latest version makes the on-screen character faster and more agile, and improves the audio. The new update for the multi-platform game takes it to version 4.0. It’s code named Secrets of...
