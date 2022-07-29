Brad Finstad hopes to bring his experience to Washington

www.keyc.com
FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning, with the Farm Bill being one of the big topics of the day. “You get to meet with all the other farmers that you’ve worked for, neighbors and everything. So it’s really cool to have the community come in, and we can talk and look at things together and just help,” said farmer Josiah Carpenter.
Iowa joins task force to stop robocalls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Attorney General is joining a nationwide task force focused on those annoying and potentially illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force focuses on investigating and taking legal action against companies that run robocalls, many of which come from outside the United States. The...
Gov. Reynolds releases new broadband map of Iowa; requests public input
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced a new statewide broadband map that reports the conditions of broadband availability. The new map provides more detail and identifies the broadband service available as reported...
After I-35W bridge collapse, Minnesota leads nation in bridge inspections and maintenance
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s one of those moments you remember in detail, where were you when the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis collapsed?. 15 years ago on Aug. 1, 2007, the interstate bridge, carrying rush hour traffic, crumbled beneath itself. After investigation, we would later learn 111 vehicles were on the bridge during the collapse. The tragedy took 13 lives and hurt 145 people.
I-35W bridge collapse 15 years later: How much safer are Minnesota’s bridges?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The first line of the state investigative report into the I-35W bridge collapse that killed 13 and injured 145 more 15 years ago on Monday reads like this: “Lives were shattered by the collapse of the I-35W Bridge. So, too, was confidence in the safety of Minnesota’s bridges.”
American Red Cross lending a hand to help Kentucky flood victims
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says in the last two years, they have responded to an average of one major disaster every 10 days. They recruit people nationally for disaster relief based on their skill set. There is a demand for shelter, health services and feeding people....
Nursing homes adapt to staffing shortage
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A shortage of workers in the medical care field continues, and that includes in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. “Across the state of Minnesota, all places in one way or another are experiencing some type of staffing issue, it’s just a matter of the magnitude of that,” said Drew Hood of Oak Terrace Assisted Living.
Daunte Wright’s passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton of St. Paul was physically and...
Minnesota motorcyclist hurt after crash with black bear
PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a black bear in central Minnesota. Pillager Fire & Rescue says a passerby came across the accident on County Road 34 just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The person on the motorcycle suffered significant road rash,...
