Midway rides at the fair

Why Pittsburgh target Cody Pagach embraces change at Independence as the Eagles' new QB
THOMPSON'S STATION — Independence quarterback Cody Pagach is no stranger to change and neither are the Eagles. As a 7-year-old, he and his family moved from Los Angeles to Nashville as his parents pursued job opportunities in the South, and after his freshman year at Ensworth in 2020-21, he transferred to Independence. ...
