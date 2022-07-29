World of Speed exhibit at Indiana State Fair

fox59.com
Attorney Ralph Staples explains sentencing in Indiana
Attorney Staples explains how judges determine sentences, and what role the state legislature plays in the process.
Elwood Shooting Suspect: Attorneys explain sentencing in Indiana
Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them.
High humidity & sweltering heat stretches nationwide this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 10 days since our last 90 degree high in Indianapolis, but it would be shocking if we did not exceed the mark at least a couple times in the next week. Central Indiana is not alone however, a the majority of the US is joining us in starting the month of August with some serious heat.
Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day
INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
IN Focus: Panelists discuss abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the special session at the Statehouse? And what are their predictions for Indiana’s next steps on abortion access and inflation relief?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Greg Weaver and Adam Wren discuss the latest...
Nonprofit provides monthly adventures for families of kids with life-threatening conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — A Kid Again is a nonprofit that provides group adventures for families of children with life-threatening conditions. Katie Pappas, executive director of the Indiana chapter, said the nonprofit is unique because their monthly adventures are large group outings that give families in similar situations the chance to meet and bond.
Hottest in nearly two weeks! Storms returning…
Skies are clear and temperatures remain comfortable out-the-door this Wednesday morning! Expect a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine through the day, as temperatures rise quickly into the lower 90s. Today will mark the hottest day in nearly two weeks. Some help as winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the southwest, as gusts could top 30-plus mph at times.
