Getting ready for school

www.johnsoncitypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Johnson City Press
Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Board of Education recognizes students and teachers
On Monday night, the Johnson City Board of Education recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments. The board opened its August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down as North Side’s...
Johnson City Press
Jeff McCord recommended as next Northeast State president
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord has been chosen by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to be the next president of Northeast State Community College. The announcement of Tydings’ recommendation of McCord to head the Blountville-based college was made Tuesday afternoon via email. The TBR will consider her recommendation at its Aug. 8 meeting. McCord also was the top choice of a search committee and will start Oct. 1 if chosen by the TBR.
Johnson City Press
From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School Officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE- In the wake of the recent school shootings in Texas, Rogersville City School and the Rogersville Police Department officials discuss school safety. Rogersville City School Director, Edwin Jarnagin, said he recently met with Rogersville Police Department Director of Public Safety, Travis Fields, to discuss this issue.
Johnson City Press
Former SH soccer standout holding camp to help kids get education
Saturday’s free camp presents a pair of opportunities: gain soccer knowledge from a player with professional experience, and help children on the western coast of Africa get an education. Former Science Hill High School standout Wilfred Williams, who came to Johnson City from Liberia, will hold his second annual...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough hosts Downtown at Dusk: Wizardly World Edition
Downtown Jonesborough was transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Saturday evening from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The event was part of Jonesborough’s Downtown at Dusk series. Activities included the Sorcerer's Sprint, a one mile race through Main Street, the Hogwarts Express and a variety of vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Quillen College of Medicine welcomes Class of 2026
East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine welcomed 78 medical students in the Class of 2026 at a traditional White Coat Ceremony held at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts on July 29. “This is a meaningful ceremony for our students and their families, and also for...
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school...
Johnson City Press
Construction started on new KATS garage
A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed within time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
Johnson City Press
School Director Carpenter said Carter County Schools have safety plan to cover SRO shortage
ELIZABETHTON — Recent comments made by Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford about personnel shortages in his department and the need for salary increases became a topic for discussion in Monday’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Financial Management Committee. Carter County School Director Brandon Carpenter told the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Tillinghast Invitational set for JCCC
The golf course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held. The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set for Aug. 13-14....
Johnson City Press
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Board approves consolidating beer, wine sales
Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
Johnson City Press
State chapter of Children of the American Revolution promotes awareness of "most forgotten veterans"
ELIZABETHTON — They have been called the “most forgotten veterans” and children from as far away as Memphis and Jackson gathered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday to bring public attention to these unsung heroes. Those veterans are the children who were part of the...
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville will host two festivals during Labor Day weekend
SURGOINSVILLE– The town of Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during labor day weekend at Riverfront Park. Both events will offer live music, hayrides, inflatables, local vendors and food. The Dr. Lyons Festival will also include a car and tractor show. They may also have a horseshoe pitching contest.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Johnson City Press
Michael L. Osborne
PINEY FLATS - Michael L. Osborne, 57, of Piney Flats, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of the late Elton and Barbara Williams Osborne of Bristol, Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Daniel Boone MCJROTC teams bring home trophies in two different events
Last week, two teams from Daniel Boone High School’s MCJROTC program made impressive accomplishments in competitions, contributing to the program’s legacy.
Comments / 0