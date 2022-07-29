Getting ready for school

NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord has been chosen by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to be the next president of Northeast State Community College. The announcement of Tydings’ recommendation of McCord to head the Blountville-based college was made Tuesday afternoon via email. The TBR will consider her recommendation at its Aug. 8 meeting. McCord also was the top choice of a search committee and will start Oct. 1 if chosen by the TBR.

