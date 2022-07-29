Grace Wang of Rochester Hills wins Michigan Girls’ Junior Amateur

www.pressandguide.com
Dearborn Press & Guide
25th annual Teen Masters Bowling Championships underway at Thunderbowl Lanes
Connor Rogus of Macomb took the first-round lead in the boys’ division of the 25th annual Teen Masters North American Championships on Monday night at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. Rogus, who also bowls for Macomb Dakota High School, rolled games of 258, 221, 206, 205, 199 and 267,...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Sports officiating class set for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Trenton
Veteran sports official and Trenton resident Gary Gilliand will host a two-hour class on Saturday, Aug. 6 for anyone interested in working as an official at the youth or high school levels. The class will be held at 1941 Grange Road in Trenton and it is scheduled to run from...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Public Library to host U.S. Paralympic athlete Cheryl Angelelli-Kornoelje
Dearborn Public Library will host a Summer Reading wrap-up program titled “Anything is Possible: Para Athlete Series” on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Henry Ford Centennial Library auditorium. Para swimmer Cheryl Angelelli-Kornoelje will share her story of how she overcame a broken neck injury suffered...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Lebanese journalist enrolls at Henry Ford College to learn new career after emigrating to U.S.
An accomplished Lebanese journalist when he immigrated to the United States in 2019, Kassem Doghman learned that he would have to start over to pursue his career. His language aptitude and strong work ethic led him to enroll at Henry Ford College. “Unfortunately, I found out when I arrived in...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Henry Ford College welcomes Hishaam Ahmad to its Business Intelligence team
Based on the recommendation of his friend, fellow alumnus, and fellow Henry Ford College employee Emad Hani Abdulaziz, Hishaam Ahmad applied for an opening on HFC’s Institutional Research and Business Intelligence team. Now, the two share an office on campus. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about working...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Henry Ford Health System brings Free Art Friday to Dearborn
Henry Ford Health System’s Veronica Bilicki, the director of Caregiver Assistance Resources and Education Program (CARE), was having lunch in Allen Park, when she saw a Facebook post about “Free Art Friday,” and decided to check it out. Now, a couple of years later, she’s brought that...
Dearborn Press & Guide
“Pledge Allegiance,” first solo show for Henry Ford College alumnus Jonathan Harris
Detroit-based artist and HFC alumnus Jonathan Harris – who made headlines at the end of 2021 with his polarizing painting called “Critical Race Theory” – now has a solo show called “Pledge Allegiance”. The show is at the Nicole Tamer Art Gallery inside the...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dingell to host veteran’s virtual town hall
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) will host a veteran’s virtual town hall at 5 p.m. Aug. 3. to discuss issues impacting veterans and deliver updates from VA officials and other veteran organizations. Leadership from the Charles Kettles Ann Arbor VA and the John D. Dingell Detroit VA will join to discuss the healthcare options and resources available to veterans.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn already teaching personal finance ahead of new state requirement
Dearborn Public Schools was already offering high school students a college level personal finance class, even before the governor recently signed a new law that will require students to take such a class. The district, in conjunction with Henry Ford College, began offering Personal Finance, or BFN 141, this school...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Homecoming returns after two-year hiatus with new venue, revamped schedule
Years ago there were rumors that the 40th annual Dearborn Homecoming would be the last. Then COVID-19 hit and caused the cancellation of the last two festivals, nearly making those 2019 rumors come true. After two years and many changes to the festival and to the city government, the event...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Police report 19 crimes from July 24 -30
The Dearborn Police Department reported 19 crimes in the area from July 24 – July 30 according to Crimemapping.com. Burglary Forced Entry (Non-Residence) Burglary Forced Entry (Residence) •6900 block of Miller at 3:17 p.m. July 28. Burglary No Forced Entry (Residence) •6500 block N Manor at 7:30 p.m. July...
Dearborn Press & Guide
St Linus, St. Sabina parishioners hold prayer service for police officers
Parishioners from St. Linus and St. Sabina Catholic churches gathered at the Justice July 30 for a prayer service for Dearborn Heights police officers. The half-hour service took place near the front entrance before moving to the Police Memorial for a special prayer for fallen officers Robert Dowidait and Jason Makowski. Martin Szelag of St. Sabina, who led the service, said there were two main reasons he and others gathered at the police station.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
