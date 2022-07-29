Price Hikes Boost P&G Profits Despite Lower China Sales

www.ibtimes.com
UK inflation will soar to ‘astronomical’ levels over next year, thinktank warns
Inflation will soar to “astronomical” levels over the next year forcing the Bank of England to raise interest rates higher and for longer than previously expected, according to a leading thinktank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research also forecast a long recession that would last into...
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
European shares slip ahead of economic data; Avast soars
Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday ahead of key business growth data, while broader markets weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Commerzbank sees energy and growth 'clouds' after Q2 profit beat
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) swung on Wednesday to a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest rates and commission income, and confirmed it was on track to meet its profit target despite "clouds" on the horizon.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting
Click here to read the full article. MILAN – After 22 years, the Della Valle family is planning to delist Tod’s Group from the Italian Stock Exchange. On Wednesday morning, the family said it is launching a tender offer to acquire 25.55 percent of the company’s shares at 40 euros per share. This is a 20.4 percent premium on the share price at the end of trading on Tuesday.More from WWDTod's Men's Spring 2023Tod's Resort 2023Tod's Men's Fall 2022 The announcement sent shares up 20.4 percent in early morning trading on Wednesday. Brothers Diego and Andrea Della Valle control 63.64 percent of Tod’s...
Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit
Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Japan, a key US ally in the region, said Wednesday it had expressed concern to China over the exercises, while South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability.
