Price Hikes Boost P&G Profits Despite Lower China Sales

MILAN – After 22 years, the Della Valle family is planning to delist Tod's Group from the Italian Stock Exchange. On Wednesday morning, the family said it is launching a tender offer to acquire 25.55 percent of the company's shares at 40 euros per share. This is a 20.4 percent premium on the share price at the end of trading on Tuesday. The announcement sent shares up 20.4 percent in early morning trading on Wednesday. Brothers Diego and Andrea Della Valle control 63.64 percent of Tod's...

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO