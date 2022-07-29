Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur

foxillinois.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
Woman arrested for murder after deadly fight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul woman is dead after a physical altercation with another woman, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Rantoul Police were called around 12:37 p.m. Monday to Carle Foundation Hospital for a battery victim. She died about 10 minutes later. Northrup identified the woman...
Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Savoy man charged with making terrorism threats
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Michael Miller, a 54-year-old man from Savoy, was arraigned in court Tuesday, August 2, on accusations he threatened to commit a mass shooting on the intersection of Green and First Streets in Champaign, according to the state's attorney's office. On July 24, Miller sent a...
Officials demand change at intersection following deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCCU) — Officials with the City of Assumption, Christian County, and the State of Illinois came together Monday to demand change at US 51 and Leafland Street intersection. The individuals at the press conference included Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Representative Avery Bourne (R- Morrisonville), Assumption Mayor Derek...
More Decatur kids impacted by gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur has seen an increase in children and young adults being victims of gun violence this year compared to years past. Decatur police said they have seen 11 children under the age of 17, and at least 16 young adults under the age of 20 who were victims of gun violence.
WAND TV
Fire: Explosion causes basement walls to collapse
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a basement explosion, according to officials. According to the Decatur Fire Department, on Thursday just before 10 p.m. the department responded to a report of a house explosion in the 400 block of S. 19th Street with a partial collapse and visible fire.
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday have started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is...
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
Severe weather leaves cars stuck on flooded roads
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Severe flooding in Decatur had many roads looking more like rivers Tuesday morning. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) offers these four tips for when flooding strikes:. Never drive or walk into flooded areas. An array of hidden hazards could disable your vehicle or put...
Police: Man chases U of I student, steals credit card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In Champaign, a man was arrested for possession of a stolen credit card, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and on a Champaign County warrant for theft. Edward F. Bennett, 27, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. on August 2, near Third and Daniel streets. Police say on...
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Champaign intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Savoy man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Michael Miller, 54, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at First and Green streets in Champaign. Charges were filed after Miller allegedly sent hundreds of emails to Champaign Mayor...
Charleston man steals three-wheel bike, police say
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Charleston man was arrested after police say he stole a three-wheel bike. On July 22, Charleston Police were called to the 10 block of Polk Avenue for a report of a stolen bike that was worth $550. The Charleston Police Department says they received...
Christian County law enforcement hold National Night Out
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Taylorville Police Department along with Christian County State's Attorney's Office and Christian County Sheriff's Office will be holding a National Night Out event. There will be a dunk tank lineup for the event starting at 5 p.m. at the Christian County Fairgrounds....
Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police
A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
Man accused of stealing bike from shed
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Charleston man was arrested after police say broke into a shed and stole a bike. Charleston police officers were called to a reported theft on Thursday in the 400 block of North 12th Street. Police say Brendan D. Hartley removed the bike without permission...
Officials push for change at deadly intersection
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A lawmaker and local officials are pushing for change at the site of a deadly crash, which claimed the lives of two teens last month. Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, and Assumption Mayor Derek Page made a plea for changes on Monday.
