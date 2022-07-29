ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville police called after assault at restaurant

Rockville City police were summoned to a restaurant in the Twinbrook area after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:11 PM Sunday night.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids

A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville office burglarized

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at an office in the King Farm community yesterday morning, July 30, 2022. The burglary was reported in the 800 block of Pleasant Drive at the King Farm Village Center. Officers found no evidence of forced entry at the scene. It is believed the office was broken into between 2:00 PM on Friday and 10:00 AM on Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Bethesda Teenager

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Bethesda. Domonic A. Caguay was last seen on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the 5100 block of Dudley Ln.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

