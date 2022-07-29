www.rockvillenights.com
Related
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
15-Year-Old Damascus Boy Reported Missing
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville police called after assault at restaurant
Rockville City police were summoned to a restaurant in the Twinbrook area after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:11 PM Sunday night.
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
16-Year-Old Teen Girl Missing from Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are...
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
Suspect Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Multiple Armed 7-Eleven Robberies In Maryland
A serial robber who went to the well one too many times in Maryland will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for a string of armed robberies, the state's attorney announced. Waldorf resident Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) A woman has died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to police. Viviana Oxlaj Pérez was walking near the Thomas Jefferson Community Center around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a truck struck her and then drove off, a family member told ARLnow.
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville office burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at an office in the King Farm community yesterday morning, July 30, 2022. The burglary was reported in the 800 block of Pleasant Drive at the King Farm Village Center. Officers found no evidence of forced entry at the scene. It is believed the office was broken into between 2:00 PM on Friday and 10:00 AM on Saturday.
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Bethesda Teenager
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Bethesda. Domonic A. Caguay was last seen on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the 5100 block of Dudley Ln.
2-year-old girl from DC found dead in hotel room in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. and that the death was considered suspicious. A spokeswoman for VBPD said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly […]
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
Comments / 0