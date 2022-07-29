Child dies in Michigan boating accident on Lake Michindoh

www.fox2detroit.com
Southwest Michigan police seek arsonist after Planned Parenthood fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Kalamazoo police are looking for a suspect who set a Planned Parenthood building on fire over the weekend. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Police responded to the building in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for a fire. The...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Two cyclists killed on W. Michigan charity ride identified, driver charged
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were struck by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in west Michigan. Mandy Benn, 43, was charged Monday in 64-A District Court in Ionia with operating while intoxicated causing death and other crimes. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer yet.
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
11-year-old girl dies after falling off inflatable tube, getting struck by boat on Michigan lake
HILLSDALE, Mich. – An 11-year-old girl died this week after she fell off of an inflatable tube into a Michigan lake and was struck by a boat driven by a lifeguard who didn’t realize she had fallen into the water, officials said. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop. According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious...
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Body of Southgate woman found in Superior Township; husband confessed to crime
SUPERIOR TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A police search at a mobile home park was conducted to locate the body of a murdered Southgate woman Monday. A 42-year-old woman was last seen July 30. Investigators say the woman's 44-year-old husband killed her in their home in the 1600 block of Walter then moved the body to Washtenaw County where her remains were found.
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws
Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
