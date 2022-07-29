‘Clean & Safe Sweep’ canvass conducted by New Haven city officials

www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
Connecticut town runs four-day work week pilot program
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Have you ever wanted a job that’s off on Fridays? One town in Connecticut has had that schedule for months. The town of Vernon kicked off this pilot program two months ago for their government employees. While they are only working three days a week, they extended their hours to make up for the lost time.
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
CRIME TRACKER: Waterbury gets $1 million in public safety funding
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The city of Waterbury recently received $1 million from the state, and it’s all going towards public safety. Waterbury Police are looking to increase the number of camera feeds they have in their real-time crime center. “The addition of these extra cameras in areas that...
Maritza Bond runs for Secretary of the State
Conn. (WFSB) - Two Democrats and two Republicans are looking to fill the Secretary of the State’s seat. Maritza Bond is currently the Director of Health for New Haven. Bond was the first Hispanic woman to become a health director in Connecticut. My career has been devoted to public...
Pedestrian bridge over West River in Westville now open
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new bridge is officially open in the Westville section of New Haven. You might not even know about it because it is a pedestrian bridge over the West River. You can’t even see it from the street, but the little bridge fits into a bigger picture. It’s only 60 […]
Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. The event is a way to for law enforcement agencies to engage with their local communities. Police departments across Connecticut participated in National Night Out, including Hartford. Hartford Police are working to...
Bright Spot: Amazing animal rescues in our state
(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police were busy over the weekend, not just with our state parks and waterways, but rather wildlife rescues!. The first call was responding to a fox who found itself in a bit of a predicament. It somehow managed to get its head stuck in...
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
Village Suites Owner Pitches Hotel-To-Apts Plan
The local owner of a 112-room extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf is looking for zoning permission to convert the property into 112 new apartments — by changing the legally permitted use of the hotel’s existing buildings and rooms, rather than by constructing anything new. That hotel-to-apartments proposal is...
VIDEO: Gun safety improvement talks held in Waterbury
Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day. State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home...
Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
Abortion rights become focus in West Haven state representative race
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s primaries are one week from Tuesday. One race in West Haven is heating up. It’s the seat vacated by State Representative Michael DiMassa, who was indicted for stealing COVID relief money. Abortion rights are dominating one campaign. You have two Democrats in...
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Back-to-school health guidance unveiled for upcoming school year
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. For the last two years, the message to students and parents was if your kid has any type of symptoms, they should stay home. Now that guidance is changing. “Being in school is what’s...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire
2022-07-31@4:41pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Today’s vehicle fire was in the 1600 block of Stratford Avenue (near Read Street) where a food truck caught fire and extended to the home. 4 adults and 3 children need to be relocated by the Red Cross. They were NOT using the food truck at the time so the fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
