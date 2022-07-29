rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Harold Moyer
Harold Moyer, age 69 of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. Survivors include daughter Destini Kuker of Barada; brothers Ron Moyer and Ray Moyer, both of Auburn; nephew Casey (Alicia) Moyer of Auburn; niece Michelle (Matthew) Koffman of Lincoln; great nieces and nephews C.J., Isaiah, Gavin, and Alisha; other relatives and friends.
News Channel Nebraska
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Dunoon, Scotland to Archibald and Clara (Michie) Ferrol. Margaret married Michael Borzekofski on February 24, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed animal rescue, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
NCTC announces AppleJack 2022 weekends
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. NCTC Director Amy Allgood said traditional events are scheduled for weekend Sept. 16-18, including bull riding, carnival, flea market, parade, water barrel fights ad River City Classic Car Club Car Show.
News Channel Nebraska
Dunbar DICE release Dunbar Days schedule
DUNBAR – Dunbar Impacting Community Experience has released a full schedule for Dunbar Days Aug. 13 and 14. Saturday morning begins with pancakes, citywide garage sales, flea market and MJM Horse Rescue Experience. A cornhole tournament, kids fun zone and food trucks are also planned. A car show is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Signs of caring popping up
NEBRASKA CITY – The Four County Collaborative is helping make sure there a signs of caring in their communities. Laura Osborne said the group began meeting about a year ago and discussions turned to mental health. Osborne: “We decided that we could begin to address this concern by putting...
News Channel Nebraska
Page County Fair wraps up Sunday
CLARINDA, Iowa - After beginning last Tuesday, the 2022 Page County Fair enters its final day on Sunday. Folks have been treated to a variety of entertainment throughout the fair's first five days and there should be great attendance Sunday with the temperatures set to be in the mid to upper 80s.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City council considers fire department land development
FALLS CITY – The Falls City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. The agenda includes a public hearing on the West Plaza addition, blocking off parking on Stone Street and an outdoor dance and beer garden on Stone Street for the Cobblestone Festival.
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects Falls City pair of cocaine
FALLS CITY -- David Winters and Haley Loyd, both of Falls City, were arrested July 29 for suspicion of possession of cocaine. Winters is also suspected of driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of Andrea Scates of Dawson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Vandalism at JCPenney store, 20k in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported vandalism at a store that damaged clothes for around $20,000. LPD said police were dispatched to JCPenney, 6100 O Street, for a reported vandalism. They talked to an employee who reported that the incident happened the previous evening between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Vandalism causes over $100,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism report for multiple pieces of equipment that were damaged on July 31. LPD said officers were dispatched near 40th and Rokeby Road at 11:30 a.m. on July 31 for a reported vandalism. An employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment that were used for road construction in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
FREMONT, Neb. -- One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 near the Platte River Bridge. Sheriff's officials crashed nearly head-on, causing two other...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
News Channel Nebraska
Two men arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men are in custody in connection to the kidnapping and assault of two people. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, 26-year-old Austin Widhalm has been charged with first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree false imprisonment. A felony warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tanner Danielson for first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree assault.
Comments / 0