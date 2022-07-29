Thornton’s weekend weather to offer near normal temps, some chances for storms

www.thorntonweather.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highlands Ranch brewery gives hyper-local a whole new meaningNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo school board attorneys release mysterious bindersSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Lone Tree police say shoplifting at Park Meadows drives crime increaseHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Parker weighs need to raise taxes in next decade to cover expensesNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Related
Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms possible
Temperatures returned to the 90s across most of metro Denver and the Front Range on Saturday.
Seasonal heat and storms this weekend
After a stormy week, we are in for a seasonal weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 90s both days with isolated storms.
A mild evening tonight, into the 80s and 90s this weekend.
Scattered showers and storms will be more isolated as they move through this weekend. Temperatures will be heating up quite a bit over the next 4 days.
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Increasing chance for storms on Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado. Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Larimer and Grand counties
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon for two burn scar areas in Colorado.
Heaviest rain and biggest flood threat stays south of Denver again Friday
Ample moisture over Colorado will again cause plenty of clouds on Friday. Rain is possible anywhere but the best chance stays away from the metro area.The far southwest and southeast regions of the state including Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Springfield, and Lamar are under another Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms in these areas could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour which could quickly cause flooding.For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the chance for rain is considerably smaller compared to southern Colorado but there is still a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.For the weekend, the chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range drops to just 20% both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain especially on Saturday. It will also turn warmer for the weekend with high temperatures returning to about 90 degrees in the metro area. The warming trend will continue into next week as well.
Unusual Heavy Rainfall Prompts More Need for Preparedness in Northern Colorado
A flash flood watch was put into effect for the burn areas in Northern Colorado for much of Thursday, July 28 due to heavy rainfall from the previous night. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 pm. The warning was issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado
Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into Colorado.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Summer storm pelts Estes Park
Heavy rain and hail pelted downtown Estes Park on Wednesday, July 27. Some cars were even stuck by the water accumulating in the streets. A flash flood warning is in effect for the eastern part of Larimer County until 11:30 p.m. There are unconfirmed reports of 12 to 16″ of...
Two people rescued after camp is washed away by sudden, heavy rain in Colorado
Two campers were rescued on Tuesday night, after their camp was washed away by sudden, heavy rainfall on the Colorado Trail. Colorado Trail is a nearly 500-mile long route that stretches between Denver and Durango. The trail crosses through six wilderness areas, five major river systems and eight mountain ranges, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail is considered challenging, but popularly used by campers and hikers.
Worst floods in Colorado history
Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Full Closures of I-25 On/Off Ramps Coming August 2 and 3
Like the old Whtiesnake tune, here go again with two nights of full closures at the I-25 and Highway 34 interchange in Loveland. Albeit they're night closures, they will still affect many drivers. On one of the nights you'll have to go north to go south; on the other night,...
Westword
Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground
Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
Wild Wing Fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted
Sheriffs in Larimer County have issued mandatory evacuations in response to a fire that crews are battling on Wild Wing Drive.
Woman dead following escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High
Police are investigating a fatal escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.
Residents hear explosion before Denver fire crews locate body inside charred RV
One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out in an RV parked at a home located at 2716 Vine Street.
highlandsranchherald.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
Comments / 0