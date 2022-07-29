Lee County Parks & Rec offers free swimming, parking for end of July

The School District of Lee County is thinking outside of the box when it comes to the futures of young students. They turned an old school bus into a career exploration lab. What do you want to be when you grow up? It is a question we ask kids often, and it can be a tough one to answer, but Lee County schools is hoping when students step on the converted school bus, they’re exposed to a career they might not have thought of before.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO