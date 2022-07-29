Lee County Parks & Rec offers free swimming, parking for end of July

www.winknews.com
globalmunchkins.com
11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers
Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
WINKNEWS.com
Mike Greenwell’s plans as newest Lee County commissioner
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell will take a swing at public service after being sworn in as a Lee County commissioner on Tuesday, and he says water quality and housing are two big priorities for him. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell to replace the late Commissioner...
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers
Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida
Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate. If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below. Lee County:
WINKNEWS.com
Property manager explains some of the reasons for rising rents in Cape Coral
Rental prices are skyrocketing everywhere in Southwest Florida, pushing people to move out of our area. One family says their rent was set to increase by $800 a month, so they packed their stuff and left the state, and they aren’t alone. It wasn’t that long ago that the...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL group pushes to delay decision on new Collier County Superintendent
A Southwest Florida group is pushing to delay the decision on a new superintendent of schools in Collier County. The Florida Citizens Alliance wants to wait until after the primary election because new school board members will be elected. The group feels making a decision now will go against the...
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days, Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for-sale signs. Would-be homebuyers from across the nation snatched up every available property during the pandemic. Sales are still strong, but real estate company Redfin predicts a plunge is coming.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples
Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County students exploring careers on converted school bus
The School District of Lee County is thinking outside of the box when it comes to the futures of young students. They turned an old school bus into a career exploration lab. What do you want to be when you grow up? It is a question we ask kids often, and it can be a tough one to answer, but Lee County schools is hoping when students step on the converted school bus, they’re exposed to a career they might not have thought of before.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
WINKNEWS.com
2 women sought in theft of more than $1,800 in items from a Fort Myers Target
Fort Myers police are searching for two women accused of stealing several items from a Fort Myers Target on Thursday. Police say the women entered Target just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and filled a shopping with several things, including a cordless vacuum and a Roomba vacuum. According to police, the two women left without paying for any of the items.
WINKNEWS.com
Sun Splash Family Water Park school supply drive to benefit children of SWFL
Sun Splash Family Waterpark will be holding a School Supply Drive from August 1 through the 5. All supply donations will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. Visitors who donate five new school supplies will receive a ticket for $10 valid midweek through August 12. General admission...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County commissioners accept $2.8M to assist low-income households’ water costs
The Lee Board of County Commissioners has voted to accept about $2.8 million to help low-income households with the cost of water and wastewater. The money comes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program. According to Lee County, the money will be...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
Comments / 0