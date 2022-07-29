ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Parks & Rec offers free swimming, parking for end of July

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.winknews.com

globalmunchkins.com

11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers

Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mike Greenwell’s plans as newest Lee County commissioner

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell will take a swing at public service after being sworn in as a Lee County commissioner on Tuesday, and he says water quality and housing are two big priorities for him. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell to replace the late Commissioner...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday

A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers

Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M

In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida

Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate. If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below. Lee County:
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop

A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days, Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for-sale signs. Would-be homebuyers from across the nation snatched up every available property during the pandemic. Sales are still strong, but real estate company Redfin predicts a plunge is coming.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples

Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County students exploring careers on converted school bus

The School District of Lee County is thinking outside of the box when it comes to the futures of young students. They turned an old school bus into a career exploration lab. What do you want to be when you grow up? It is a question we ask kids often, and it can be a tough one to answer, but Lee County schools is hoping when students step on the converted school bus, they’re exposed to a career they might not have thought of before.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL

The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases

OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women sought in theft of more than $1,800 in items from a Fort Myers Target

Fort Myers police are searching for two women accused of stealing several items from a Fort Myers Target on Thursday. Police say the women entered Target just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and filled a shopping with several things, including a cordless vacuum and a Roomba vacuum. According to police, the two women left without paying for any of the items.
FORT MYERS, FL

