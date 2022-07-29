ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffdale, UT

Utah regulators take action against store they say failed to deliver furniture or refunds

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago
www.ksl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

UDOH and DHS combine to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah’s largest social service agencies have officially combined to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Utah State Legislature website, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) officially became the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) earlier this month.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah company breaks Guinness World Record

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Bluffdale, UT
Business
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
City
Bluffdale, UT
ksl.com

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home

SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Utahns#The State Of Utah#The Furniture Lady
Herald-Journal

County must explain high home valuations

The assessor's office has increased the value of homes in Cache Valley by 40% this year. Gardner Policy Institute says that it's gone up but not by 40%. What process is the county using? Where are they getting these numbers? The county is increasing the tax assessment based on a bubble and without transparency. Raising tax basis countywide by 40% needs more explanation.
REAL ESTATE
upr.org

Utah COVID-19 cases decrease; deaths increase

With a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past week, Utah reported 5,866 new cases on Thursday. However, despite cases dropping, there were 274 hospitalizations throughout the state and 16 new deaths. There are currently 44 patients in ICU with 75.5% bed occupancy. As a result of the ongoing...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
utahbusiness.com

Blanding and Torrey are among the next “Zoom towns” in Utah

During the pandemic, many people got a new lease on life—and new leases. Almost 3 million people in the United States permanently relocated during the first year of the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the pandemic also caused over one-third of businesses to increase telework opportunities for employees. Utah is in the top five states with the highest percentage of remote workers nationwide.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development

According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy