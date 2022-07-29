Utah regulators take action against store they say failed to deliver furniture or refunds

www.ksl.com
KSLTV
UDOH and DHS combine to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services
SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah’s largest social service agencies have officially combined to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Utah State Legislature website, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) officially became the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) earlier this month.
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
Utah company breaks Guinness World Record
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
utahstories.com
Priced Out of the Rental Market Utah: Single Homeless Mother Explains Difficulty of Current Housing Crisis
The current rental market is pricing people out who are ending up on the streets. Downtown Salt Lake City homeless camp at 700 West 200 South: Kevin and Brooke are trying to stay hydrated and cool despite the 105-degree record-breaking heat. Both were gainfully employed when they found themselves priced...
ksl.com
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
ksl.com
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
ksl.com
Housing market is 'stabilizing' in this state. Here's what that means
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in about two years, Utah has actually seen a small dip to its median home price. In June, it dipped to $530,000, down ever so slightly from $535,050 in May. Meanwhile, sales are slowing dramatically. From April to June, single-family homes...
Herald-Journal
County must explain high home valuations
The assessor's office has increased the value of homes in Cache Valley by 40% this year. Gardner Policy Institute says that it's gone up but not by 40%. What process is the county using? Where are they getting these numbers? The county is increasing the tax assessment based on a bubble and without transparency. Raising tax basis countywide by 40% needs more explanation.
kjzz.com
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
upr.org
Utah COVID-19 cases decrease; deaths increase
With a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past week, Utah reported 5,866 new cases on Thursday. However, despite cases dropping, there were 274 hospitalizations throughout the state and 16 new deaths. There are currently 44 patients in ICU with 75.5% bed occupancy. As a result of the ongoing...
ksl.com
Group cancels Salt Lake convention over Utah laws on abortion, transgender girls sports
SALT LAKE CITY — A professional medical and research ethics organization has canceled its planned convention in Salt Lake City in response to the Utah Legislature's enactment of a "trigger law" that bans most abortions and its recent passage of legislation that bans transgender girls from competing in high school sports.
Should You Use a Resume or CV When Applying for a Job in Utah
Even though it may seem like there’s really not a big difference between a CV and a resume, the fact of the matter is that these two documents tend to differ quite a bit. What’s more, in some countries, a CV is favored over a resume, and in others, the situation is the other way round.
kjzz.com
'Petflation' creating tough situations for those buying food for families, animals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Increases in the cost of pet food have nearly caught-up with hikes in the price of human food and that's raising concerns for pets and their families. People who might be struggling to pay for groceries during high inflation, might have to make tough...
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
ksl.com
Wildfire plumes growing larger in the West, Utah study finds. Here's why that matters
SALT LAKE CITY — If it seems like wildfire plumes are growing larger in the West, University of Utah researchers say it's because they are. And that poses a problem for air quality throughout North America. University of Utah scientists found that the maximum height of smoke plumes rose...
utahbusiness.com
Blanding and Torrey are among the next “Zoom towns” in Utah
During the pandemic, many people got a new lease on life—and new leases. Almost 3 million people in the United States permanently relocated during the first year of the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the pandemic also caused over one-third of businesses to increase telework opportunities for employees. Utah is in the top five states with the highest percentage of remote workers nationwide.
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
Father determined to find son Casey Bokslag, who disappeared in Salt Lake City, Utah in June
“Someone doesn’t vaporize,” Robert Bokslag said. “Someone doesn’t—poof— gone.”. His 29-year-old son, Cornelis Bokslag, who goes by Casey, has been missing for over a month. He was last seen on security footage on June 6, 2022, at a Wells Fargo ATM in Salt Lake...
