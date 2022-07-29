ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit cops believe 'serial arsonist' caused blaze that sent 8 firefighters to hospital

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGrT3_0gxWJVeE00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are on the lookout for a serial arsonist after multiple fires sprouted up throughout the city this past week.

Detroit police believe the arsonist is to blame for five fires over the past three days, including one that sent eight firefighters to the hospital on Thursday.

Multiple firefighters got caught up in the Thursday fire after they were forced to make a dramatic rescue to save a 20-year fire department veteran who was trapped in the rubble after the house collapsed.

Live video from WXYZ's Chopper 7 at 2:30 p.m. showed more than a dozen firefighters digging through the rubble of a vacant home on W. Hollywood, in the area of 7 Mile and John R. roads on the city's east side.

Speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950, Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the DFD responded swiftly to the scene. "The men and women of the Detroit Fire Department went to work instantly extinguishing this fire," he said. "Unfortunately, some firefighters were injured."

Officials said seven firefighters were transported for treatment of injuries and smoke inhalation, while others worked to dig out one remaining firefighter who was buried waist-deep.

By around 3 p.m., Harris said that the eighth firefighter had been pulled out and was rushed to the hospital.

Harris told WWJ on Friday that the eight firefighters who were injured are expected to be okay. So far, Harris said that six have been released from the hospital and the other two will hopefully be released soon.

Firefighters are going door-to-door in the neighborhoods, asking residents for any help to try and find the suspected serial arsonist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
ClickOnDetroit.com

2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party

DETROIT – A second person has died after eight people were shot in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near Coyle Street and Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side. Police said there was an argument about someone blocking a driveway during a party and a neighbor opened fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Serial#Fire#Violent Crime#Wxyz#Dfd
The Detroit Free Press

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, police said. In a news release on Facebook Sunday night, Detroit police said a suspect was in custody after firing multiple rounds and striking eight people at 2:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the shooter was angry about his driveway being blocked.  ...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy