Meet the New Kraken: Center Andrew Poturalski

thehockeywriters.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames met with Jonathan Huberdeau to potentially talk an extension. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins know they have to clear cap space. How will they do it?. There are updates on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews out of Chicago and how likely is...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: RFAs, Klingberg & More
The Anaheim Ducks have certainly been busy over the past couple of weeks. Even after making a pair of marquee signings on Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy, general manager Pat Verbeek was far from finished. Ducks Sign 2022 First-Round Picks to ELCs. The Ducks now have both of their...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Hire Ryan McGill To Shake up Defense
After letting go of Mark Recchi and parting ways with Alain Nasreddine earlier this offseason, the New Jersey Devils solved one piece of the puzzle by hiring Andrew Brunette to replace Recchi. He will oversee the team’s forwards and power play, meaning they still had a hole to fill with Nasreddine’s position still open. They took care of that on Friday by hiring former Vegas Golden Knights assistant Ryan McGill to run their penalty kill and work with their defensemen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Not Being Helped by Lamoriello’s Secrecy
As the offseason trudges on into August, the New York Islanders still have not made a move in free agency to impact their roster. The trade for Alexander Romanov at the draft solved one of their biggest questions, but many remain, including who will be their scoring threat. The team lost out on Johnny Gaudreau — although it is unclear how involved they were — and did not land Matthew Tkachuk. Now they have a chance at Nazem Kadri or a bevy of restricted free agents (RFAs) to improve their offense. However, the question is the same as last year: why has there been radio silence out of the Islanders’ camp?
The Hockey Writers
Adidas Steps Away: Who Will Supply the NHL’s New Jerseys?
It’s time for Adidas and the NHL to update their relationship statuses, as the German sports clothing brand will not extend its contract as the league’s uniform and apparel supplier beyond the 2023-24 season, paving the way for a new manufacturer to step into the Bavarian company’s shoes.
MLB・
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Luostarinen Extension Shows He Earned His Roster Spot
The Florida Panthers made some progress on re-signing their restricted free agents this past offseason. One of those key pieces was getting back forward Eetu Luostarinen on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. This last season helped establish himself as their fourth-line center with his regular season and playoff performances.
The Hockey Writers
History of Stanley Cup Winners That Changed Coaches Midseason
NHL teams change head coaches more frequently and with more success than in any other professional sport. The strategy of a coaching change reached extreme levels when 12 of the (then) 31 teams in the NHL changed coaches between April 2018 and February 2019. It led to great success in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and Dominique Ducharme of the Montreal Canadiens took over midseason and turned their respective teams into Stanley Cup runner-ups.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space
The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues produced well offensively last season with nine 20-goal scorers. Naturally, there will be regression, which can happen in any season. There are some quality Blues candidates for offensive regression in 2022-23, but I’ve been wrong before. But there are reasons why I’ve chosen these three, and each one has a unique situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks, P.K. Subban Talk
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have given goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro permission to seek a trade. Meanwhile, there’s more momentum surrounding the idea that Phil Kessel might be a fit with the Edmonton Oilers. Why did Max Domi choose to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks?...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Defensive Logjam Will Force Trade
The Calgary Flames may have pulled off the trade of the summer and salvaged what hope they had in acquiring two big pieces in return for Matthew Tkachuk. But now MacKenzie Weegar, one of the pieces, fits right into a very crowded blue line that doesn’t have room for everyone.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Now that Jesse Puljujarvi is signed, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland should have an easier time trading him. Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft may be on different pages in this regard, but they ultimately want what’s best for the team. Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Making Same Rebuilding Mistakes As Sabres Did
Rebuilding a franchise is not a simple task, especially when it is accomplished by tearing everything down to the bottom and starting from scratch. The Buffalo Sabres did this back in the 2013-14 season when they traded away star players like Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, and Jason Pominville, and the Chicago Blackhawks are following this same formula for their current teardown. At the 2022 NHL Draft, they traded away Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. Both players are yet to turn 25 years old, and the moves stunned the hockey world when commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Bringing Danton Heinen Back Will Be Mutually Beneficial
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Get Extra Veteran Depth with Del Zotto Signing
The Florida Panthers entered free agency expecting to add very little as they were $3 million over the cap. However, the team managed to walk away with a surprisingly decent haul, making arguably the blockbuster trade of the offseason with the acquisition of forward Matthew Tkachuk. Apart from that, they...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ 2022-23 Line Predictions
The Philadelphia Flyers finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season and are looking to find a way to change their fortunes. Not a whole lot was brought in or left, but the lines could be much different after training camp. Many are anxiously awaiting the start of the season in hopes the Flyers can improve and get back into the playoff picture with John Tortorella at the helm.
Comments / 0