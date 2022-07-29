Naraka: Bladepoint - Official Holoroth Map Trailer

IGN First for August is Gotham Knights, and we're kicking off with the first minutes of gameplay. This section follows the prologue - which WB Montreal is still keeping a secret - and will be the first time you take control of a character. After picking which Knight you want to play as, this section serves to tutorialise some of the game's basic traversal and combat mechanics as well as introduce you to the broader mystery taking place in Gotham following the death of Batman.

