Naraka: Bladepoint - Official Holoroth Map Trailer

Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
All Bugs, Fish, and Sea Creatures Leaving in March
This page contains a full list of all fish, bugs, and sea creatures that are leaving during the month of March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We have even included a handy checklist of the new critters that you can catch throughout the month. Here, you'll find a complete list...
League of Legends Will Stop Adding New Champions - IGN Compete Fix
In today’s Compete Fix, League of Legend developers confirmS that an end to Champion releases in the game is coming in the future. Ex-Overwatch pro player Kephrii was accused of cheating in a $100k Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament this weekend. Project L from Riot Games will be free-to-play at...
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
In this Chapter 3 walkthrough, you'll be guided through the various quests and objectives that make up Xenoblade Chronicles 3's third chapter so you can progress further in the Main Story. Spoiler Warning!. Though they will be avoided when possible, this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chapter 3 walkthrough will contain spoilers...
Call of Duty Warzone: Plagiarism Accusations Surface Around New Dog Operator Design
A popular new furry Operator in Call of Duty Warzone has become the subject of plagiarism claims. The new playable character, due to launch alongside the upcoming Terminator bundle, allows you to buy and play as a “Loyal Samoyed” – a soldier with the head of a very, very good boy. You can see the design below in a promotional image from developer Raven Software.
Upcoming RPG ‘Thirsty Suitors’ Mixes Indian Culture with Scott Pilgrim-Style Action
It’s been a great time for South Asian representation in recent media, with more and more Bollywood movies like RRR getting the recognition they deserve and shows like Ms. Marvel depicting an accurate portrayal of Pakistani families living in the US. From developer Outerloop Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive...
Aussie Deals: $64 Horizon FW and GT7, 29 Buck Dying Light 2, 61% off Nioh Col. and More!
As a deals writer, this is one my favourite kind of days. It's a situation where I literally have no time or space to construct a semi-amusing introduction, because there are too many deals afoot. Better yet—or worse, if you're not quick on your clicks—these deals are so good they might not be around for long. Honestly, my apologies if you click something and it's gone. Did my best.
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
Gotham Knights: First 16 Minutes of Gameplay - IGN First
IGN First for August is Gotham Knights, and we're kicking off with the first minutes of gameplay. This section follows the prologue - which WB Montreal is still keeping a secret - and will be the first time you take control of a character. After picking which Knight you want to play as, this section serves to tutorialise some of the game's basic traversal and combat mechanics as well as introduce you to the broader mystery taking place in Gotham following the death of Batman.
The First Love
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story The First Love. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Miquelina and give her Lorenzo's apology letter. Quest...
Puzzles & Survival x The Walking Dead - Official Collaboration Trailer
The collaboration between Puzzles & Survival and AMC's The Walking Dead is available now. An epic battle is brewing between survivors and the Saviors, and you're all invited to take part! The notoriously ruthless Negan is coming, and the survivors in Puzzles & Survival are facing the toughest decision of their lives.
Why Bullet Train is the New Summer Blockbuster to Look Forward To
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Sony Pictures. Bullet train is the latest action-packed thriller from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and adapted from the book by Kōtarō Isaka. Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who's determined to execute his latest mission peacefully, but his objective quickly puts him in the path of deadly adversaries from around the world.
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
Strange Horticulture Wiki Guide
Day fifteen has a crucial decision that will affect how some of Strange Horticulture's endings play out. On this day, you will receive five visits in total. The first one to come today is the mailman with a letter from Amos Duncan. On this one, he writes about a cave near Arnside that grows a strange plant. Unfortunately, he doesn't know exactly where it is but says the cave is somewhere to the east.
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
Grab Ugreen's 200W Desktop Charging Station for $170
Are in the market for a new charging station that simultaneously charges multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops and even your Nintendo Switch (or Steam Deck)? If that's the case, Amazon is currently running a fantastic deal on Ugreen's Nexode 200W desktop charger. Usually $200, this device is down to its lowest price yet, $170 ($30 off).
Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Statue Now Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Horizon: Forbidden West fans, we've got a new statue for you available for preorder in the IGN Store. Up for preorder now, check out this 1/8 scale statue of Aloy, the protaganist from Forbidden West and its predecessor, Zero Dawn. The statue comes from Dark Horse Comics and Guerilla Games. She is holding her iconic hunter bow and spear. Be sure to check out the listing at the IGN Store below:
