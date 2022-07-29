Legislative report criticizes Oklahoma’s school funding formula

www.4029tv.com
Related
KHBS
Gov. Hutchinson is adding a $50M school safety grant request to special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is now reviewing an initial draft of school safety recommendations from the AR School Safety Commission. The commission was originally created in 2018 after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Hutchinson reconvened the group after the shooting in June in Uvalde, Texas.
KHBS
Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session
Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
KHBS
Arkansas school safety commission draft report due to Governor today
ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission has met seven times following the horrific Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. Steve McCraw, the Texas director of public safety, said “terrible decisions” were made that day. “There's compelling evidence that...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas celebrating National Night Out Aug. 2
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual celebration of National Night Out takes place on Aug. 2 and there are several events in Northwest Arkansas for families to attend. In Bella Vista, you can go to the Kingsdale Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. There are a variety of activities, including a chance to check out emergency vehicles, take part in a drunk driving simulator, and participate in a bike rodeo. Admission is free.
Comments / 0