Sparta woman named to Quincy University Dean’s List

St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
Edwardsville Schools to hold hiring event Tuesday
The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
Opening of Illinois squirrel hunting season is another chance to spend time outside together
QUINCY — Jeff Remington’s 6-year-old son, Noah, noticed the gun case leaning against the cabinet near the garage door and became instantaneously curious. “Is it time to go hunting?” he asked. Not yet, but it was time to get prepped, which is why the Ruger .22 rifle...
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor.
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
Ex-southern Illinois treasurer sentenced in $150K fraud scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man connected with a six-figure fraud scheme while he served as treasurer for a southern Illinois nonprofit.
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
Bonne Terre woman seriously injured in Route D crash in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY — A 44-year-old Bonne Terre woman suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash on Route D in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Vikki I. Young was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by an Air Evac helicopter. The patrol says Young...
Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
SAVE HAHN! film production crew will be in Ste. Genevieve Co. this week￼
STE. GENEVIEVE – Anti-mine group SAVE HAWN! will be on location early this week capturing extra footage or re-shoots for their upcoming short documentary film featuring Ste. Genevieve County which is expected to debut next weekend. A professional film unit will be working in the Hawn State Park area...
Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems
Republic Services has purchased Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste Systems of Alton. The sale was made official on Friday. Republic says there are no plans to raise rates and current pick up would remain the same. Any change in dates or times of trash pick-up would be announced ahead of time.
Unoccupied House at 505 W Madison Destroyed by Fire; No Injuries
THE FOLLOW REPORT IS FROM THE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT. At Approximately 12:09 this morning, August 1st, units were dispatched for a possible house fire. Upon arrival they found fire on the exterior wall from the wall cavity that had extended into the attic space as well. Firefighters extinguished the exterior fire quickly but were unable, due to unstable structure conditions, to get inside the house to extinguish the fire in the attic. Crews went to a defensive attack and an excavator was called in to assist in getting the structure torn down and the fire extinguished. The structure was unoccupied, vacant and boarded up. Loss estimated at $15,000. No injuries were reported.
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
Centralia man arrested for burglary and theft in Clinton County
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Clinton County Court with alleged burglary and theft between $10,000 and $100,000. Ryan McGrew of North Elm declined a public defender, noting he would soon be coming into an inheritance. McGrew was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies, but details on the...
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
3 suspects in custody after chase, shots fired at officers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to shots exchanged with officers in Madison County late Friday night. Police said the three suspects were in a stolen car when the chase started. Tactical units tried to stop the car with spikes but were unsuccessful. The chase continued into Venice, Illinois. One passenger was let out of the car to run before police eventually caught him. Officers said the two other suspects stayed in the car when the car crashed.
Taking a trip to The Saint Louis Zoo? Here's everything you need to know.
ST. LOUIS — Going to the Saint Louis Zoo this summer? Here’s everything you need to know from parking to food and zoo events. The Saint Louis Zoo is one of the only zoos in the U.S. that is free to attend, and after a two years of needing a reservation to attend The Zoo because of COVID-19, you no longer need a reservation this summer.
