Quincy, IL

Sparta woman named to Quincy University Dean’s List

 4 days ago
advantagenews.com

Edwardsville Schools to hold hiring event Tuesday

The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

First Assembly of God in East Alton

Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
EAST ALTON, IL
suntimesnews.com

Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022

Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
QUINCY, IL
advantagenews.com

Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems

Republic Services has purchased Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste Systems of Alton. The sale was made official on Friday. Republic says there are no plans to raise rates and current pick up would remain the same. Any change in dates or times of trash pick-up would be announced ahead of time.
ALTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Unoccupied House at 505 W Madison Destroyed by Fire; No Injuries

THE FOLLOW REPORT IS FROM THE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT. At Approximately 12:09 this morning, August 1st, units were dispatched for a possible house fire. Upon arrival they found fire on the exterior wall from the wall cavity that had extended into the attic space as well. Firefighters extinguished the exterior fire quickly but were unable, due to unstable structure conditions, to get inside the house to extinguish the fire in the attic. Crews went to a defensive attack and an excavator was called in to assist in getting the structure torn down and the fire extinguished. The structure was unoccupied, vacant and boarded up. Loss estimated at $15,000. No injuries were reported.
DANVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

More downtown Alton lane closures start today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for burglary and theft in Clinton County

A 37-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Clinton County Court with alleged burglary and theft between $10,000 and $100,000. Ryan McGrew of North Elm declined a public defender, noting he would soon be coming into an inheritance. McGrew was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies, but details on the...
CENTRALIA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Carterville IGA to permanently close

CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
CARTERVILLE, IL
KMOV

3 suspects in custody after chase, shots fired at officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to shots exchanged with officers in Madison County late Friday night. Police said the three suspects were in a stolen car when the chase started. Tactical units tried to stop the car with spikes but were unsuccessful. The chase continued into Venice, Illinois. One passenger was let out of the car to run before police eventually caught him. Officers said the two other suspects stayed in the car when the car crashed.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

