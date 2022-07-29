Sparta woman named to Quincy University Dean’s List

THE FOLLOW REPORT IS FROM THE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT. At Approximately 12:09 this morning, August 1st, units were dispatched for a possible house fire. Upon arrival they found fire on the exterior wall from the wall cavity that had extended into the attic space as well. Firefighters extinguished the exterior fire quickly but were unable, due to unstable structure conditions, to get inside the house to extinguish the fire in the attic. Crews went to a defensive attack and an excavator was called in to assist in getting the structure torn down and the fire extinguished. The structure was unoccupied, vacant and boarded up. Loss estimated at $15,000. No injuries were reported.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO