De Soto, MO

Sips, stars and meteors program set for Aug. 12 at Washington State Park

 4 days ago
View night skies over Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Explore the night sky at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park as members of the St. Louis Astronomical Society set up telescopes from 8:45 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Telescopes set up in the monument field allow visitors to view the night sky....
WILDWOOD, MO
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park

(Washington County, MO) You're invited to join a special overnight opportunity to view the Perseids meteor shower at Washington State Park starting Friday, August 12th. For this overnight event, guests will camp in the park's Big River Day Use Area near shelter 32. From 6 to 9 p.m., interpretive team members from the park will present meteor themed activities, while EdgClif Vineyard of Potosi will provide limited free samples of wine to adults ages 21 and over. This camping area is for tents only, with each site accommodating up to six people and one vehicle. There will be designated camping sites, with amenities including pit latrine restrooms, potable water, and group fire pits. Individual campfires are not allowed, nor are RVs or generators. The area does not have flush toilets or electricity. Checkout from the area is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13th. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 636-586-5768, or online at icampmo.com and search for events at Washington State Park. There is a $10 nonrefundable fee per campsite registration. Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in DeSoto. For more information, call 636-586-5768.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Perry County 4-H Fair results

PERRYVILLE — Perry County 4-H members showcased their work and what they have learned and accomplished this past year at the annual Perry County 4-H Fair shows held in July. Champion purple ribbon winners were selected for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. County 4-H members exhibited a total of more than 715 items and animals at this year’s fair shows. This number includes the exhibits on display inside the Legion Hall on Wednesday July 27, the small animals outside as well as the animals exhibited at the 4-H Fair Animal Show on Saturday, July 16 in Altenburg.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Residents at the Raphael Are Fed Up With STL CityWide/Lux Living

Problems started the day Phillip Clay moved into the Raphael. He didn’t have heat for nearly a week, he says, and when the heat did come on, the knob on the radiator didn’t work. He didn’t have hot water, and when that was fixed, it was too hot to use. He didn’t get a mail key, some lights didn’t turn on and when his fridge broke, it took about six maintenance requests to fix.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Iron County Crash Injures Several

(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
IRON COUNTY, MO
Bonne Terre woman charged with DWI following Route T crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A 37-year-old Bonne Terre woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated (serious physical injury) in connection with a traffic crash late Thursday night on Route T in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Abigail E. Johnson was the driver of a westbound 2005...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Stolen dog returned to St. Louis tourists

ST. LOUIS – A Las Vegas couple who stopped in St. Louis while on a cross-country trip had their dogs and car stolen while they were eating dinner. The couple was outside having dinner at a restaurant on Washington Avenue on Monday, July 18 when their car was stolen with their two dogs inside. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

