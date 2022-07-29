Sips, stars and meteors program set for Aug. 12 at Washington State Park

suntimesnews.com
suntimesnews.com
View night skies over Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Explore the night sky at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park as members of the St. Louis Astronomical Society set up telescopes from 8:45 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Telescopes set up in the monument field allow visitors to view the night sky....
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
kfmo.com
Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park
(Washington County, MO) You're invited to join a special overnight opportunity to view the Perseids meteor shower at Washington State Park starting Friday, August 12th. For this overnight event, guests will camp in the park's Big River Day Use Area near shelter 32. From 6 to 9 p.m., interpretive team members from the park will present meteor themed activities, while EdgClif Vineyard of Potosi will provide limited free samples of wine to adults ages 21 and over. This camping area is for tents only, with each site accommodating up to six people and one vehicle. There will be designated camping sites, with amenities including pit latrine restrooms, potable water, and group fire pits. Individual campfires are not allowed, nor are RVs or generators. The area does not have flush toilets or electricity. Checkout from the area is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13th. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 636-586-5768, or online at icampmo.com and search for events at Washington State Park. There is a $10 nonrefundable fee per campsite registration. Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in DeSoto. For more information, call 636-586-5768.
suntimesnews.com
Perry County 4-H Fair results
PERRYVILLE — Perry County 4-H members showcased their work and what they have learned and accomplished this past year at the annual Perry County 4-H Fair shows held in July. Champion purple ribbon winners were selected for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. County 4-H members exhibited a total of more than 715 items and animals at this year’s fair shows. This number includes the exhibits on display inside the Legion Hall on Wednesday July 27, the small animals outside as well as the animals exhibited at the 4-H Fair Animal Show on Saturday, July 16 in Altenburg.
territorysupply.com
10 Best Tiny House Rentals in Missouri for Big Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Venture to where the Midwest meets the south with a stay in an exciting Missouri tiny home. There’s much more to Missouri than St. Louis and...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In-person absentee voting for the primary election is allowed at your local election office until Five P-M today (Monday). Races to watch include the U-S Senate, the State Auditor’s, and Congressional seats to replace Republicans Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Missourinet will have live reports at the top and bottom of the hour on some radio affiliates.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
tncontentexchange.com
A look back: The relentless, withering heat wave of 1936 killed 479 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS • The hot spell of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces. Relief didn't last. A drought that burned the Plains and Midwest restoked itself,...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
suntimesnews.com
SAVE HAHN! film production crew will be in Ste. Genevieve Co. this week￼
STE. GENEVIEVE – Anti-mine group SAVE HAWN! will be on location early this week capturing extra footage or re-shoots for their upcoming short documentary film featuring Ste. Genevieve County which is expected to debut next weekend. A professional film unit will be working in the Hawn State Park area...
suntimesnews.com
Bonne Terre woman seriously injured in Route D crash in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY — A 44-year-old Bonne Terre woman suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash on Route D in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Vikki I. Young was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by an Air Evac helicopter. The patrol says Young...
suntimesnews.com
Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Residents at the Raphael Are Fed Up With STL CityWide/Lux Living
Problems started the day Phillip Clay moved into the Raphael. He didn’t have heat for nearly a week, he says, and when the heat did come on, the knob on the radiator didn’t work. He didn’t have hot water, and when that was fixed, it was too hot to use. He didn’t get a mail key, some lights didn’t turn on and when his fridge broke, it took about six maintenance requests to fix.
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
suntimesnews.com
Bonne Terre woman charged with DWI following Route T crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 37-year-old Bonne Terre woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated (serious physical injury) in connection with a traffic crash late Thursday night on Route T in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Abigail E. Johnson was the driver of a westbound 2005...
Stolen dog returned to St. Louis tourists
ST. LOUIS – A Las Vegas couple who stopped in St. Louis while on a cross-country trip had their dogs and car stolen while they were eating dinner. The couple was outside having dinner at a restaurant on Washington Avenue on Monday, July 18 when their car was stolen with their two dogs inside. The […]
