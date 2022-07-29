Texans coach on John Metchie III: ‘We’re going to be there every step along the way with him’

A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ SOTO ARRIVES Juan Soto is set for his San Diego debut at home against Colorado. Before the game, the Padres will hold a news conference to introduce Soto on his first day with the team. The 23-year-old star outfielder was acquired from Washington in a blockbuster deal before Tuesday’s trade deadline. He joins a lineup anchored by All-Star third baseman Manny Machado that expects to get flashy shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back from injury soon.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO