The average age for retirement is the highest it has been for the past 30 years, sitting at 61, according to a July 22 Gallup poll. Gallup uses data from its annual economy and personal finance survey to gain this information. The retirement age is up from 57 in 1991....
Married men or men who have a university degree are more likely to outlive women who are single and have not completed higher education, a new study suggests.Historically, research has found that women have longer survival and lower death rates than men. As of 2019, the average difference in life expectancy between the sexes was 4.4 years worldwide.But experts at the University of Southern Denmark believe these findings have led to a “blind interpretation” of life expectancy differences.Researchers analysed data on people from 199 countries spanning 200 years and found that men have a “substantial chance” of outliving women.“Not all...
Steven Sheris, MD, is the president of N.J.-based Atlantic Medical Group and the executive vice president and chief physician executive of N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Dr. Sheris will serve on the panel " Medical Group Management: Top Issues and Strategies for 2023" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
