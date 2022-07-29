'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
ESPN
Luis Suarez could've gone anywhere, but returning to Nacional makes the most sense -- for now
In the days when ticket sales were the primary source of club revenue, the big two from Uruguay -- Nacional and Peñarol -- could compete with anyone in the world. A crowd of 70,000 in Montevideo was not so different from a crowd of 70,000 in Madrid. With the...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Soccer-Laporta says he feels 'moral debt' to let Messi finish career at Barca
July 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club will try to bring seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou as they have a "moral debt" to ensure the Argentina forward can finish his career with the LaLiga club.
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
"Exceptional Player" - Guardiola Wary Of One "Incredible" Liverpool Threat Ahead Of Community Shield
Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ahead of today’s Community Shield at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City return to the UK for the match after winning both of their US tour fixtures, while Klopp's side return after a mixed pre-season in Europe and Asia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real Madrid Pass Juventus In Submission As 93,702 Fans Are Treated To Stateside Masterclass
It was Real's third and final summer friendly of 2022 and they had saved their best until last.
Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final
Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
It's Three Years Since Eric Cantona Left Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shocked With Acceptance Speech
Two years ago, the great Eric Cantona left viewers baffled after his acceptance speech about Gods, wars and crimes after collecting the UEFA President's Award. The Manchester United legend picked up his gong ahead of the Champions League group stage draw from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The award recognised the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Novak Djokovic Has Message For Fans Before U.S. Open
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is preparing to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open despite the possibility that he might not be able to participate. Under current U.S. law, the three-time U.S. Open champion will not be able to enter the country unless he's fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. More...
Yardbarker
Sergio Ramos getting back to peak fitness at Paris Saint-Germain
Last season, Florentino Perez looked like a genius. After months of negotiations, Real Madrid refused to cave into Sergio Ramos’ contract demands and allowed him to leave on free for Paris Saint-Germain. In his place, Los Blancos brought in David Alaba on a free too. While Ramos spent much...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
ESPN
Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the...
Yardbarker
Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target
Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo appears to confirm return to Man United squad: 'Sunday, the King plays'
Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first match under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the Portuguese forward said 'the King' will be available for Sunday's friendly game against Rayo Vallecano. ESPN reported earlier this month that the Portugal international had handed in a transfer request due to his...
Cristiano Ronaldo Left Old Trafford Before Final Whistle After Getting Subbed vs Rayo Vallecano
Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured leaving Old Trafford on Sunday before the final whistle had been blow between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag's men finished their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against the La Liga opposition at Old Trafford. It was Amad, who came on for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored United's goal.
ESPN
Man City boss Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland after disappointing debut in Community Shield loss
LEICESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland will prove his worth to Manchester City and show his "incredible quality" after the €60 million summer signing was upstaged by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a 3-1 Community Shield defeat in Leicester. Haaland, one of the game's most exciting young talents,...
Comments / 0