Premier League

'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'

BBC
 2 days ago
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Has Message For Fans Before U.S. Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is preparing to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open despite the possibility that he might not be able to participate. Under current U.S. law, the three-time U.S. Open champion will not be able to enter the country unless he's fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. More...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Sergio Ramos getting back to peak fitness at Paris Saint-Germain

Last season, Florentino Perez looked like a genius. After months of negotiations, Real Madrid refused to cave into Sergio Ramos’ contract demands and allowed him to leave on free for Paris Saint-Germain. In his place, Los Blancos brought in David Alaba on a free too. While Ramos spent much...
SOCCER
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
ESPN

Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the...
MLS
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE

