Denton school where staff and pupils attacked rated inadequate

Universities pay students up to £15,000 to defer as number of children getting top A Level grades rises after lenient lockdown marking
Some of the UK’s leading universities offered students as much as £15,000 in cash last year to get them to defer their places. Research shows almost £9million was paid collectively by nine of the 24 elite institutions of the Russell Group, suggesting the overall figure could be even higher.
Families Can Get £150 School Uniform Grant
Although children have only just started enjoying their summer holidays, for many parents across the UK, their attention has shifted to finding the money to buy school uniforms before September. With the cost of living crisis causing the bills, food and fuel to increase for families across the UK, many...
BBC
Covid: Wales' school absences double since pandemic
The number of children off school has more than doubled in the past academic year, compared to pre-pandemic levels. On average, 16.3% of secondary school pupils were absent during 2021-22, up from 6.2% in 2018-19, Welsh government figures show. Absences of pupils from poorer backgrounds was higher. School leaders said...
BBC
Call to raise school start age in Scotland to six
A shake-up of Scotland's education system which would see a kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds will be debated at the SNP's conference. Toni Guigliano, the party's policy convenor, said it would have a positive impact on young children. The move would bring Scotland into line with countries such as...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
BBC
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
BBC
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
NHS staffing crisis: 'I left because it wasn't worth it'
The NHS is in a jobs crisis, and needs to find 62,000 medical professionals to fill vacancies across the UK, according to a report by MPs. They found that high numbers of doctors, nurses and midwives are quitting but not being replaced. Pay, working conditions, and feeling under huge pressure...
Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims
Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
BBC
Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
BBC
Girl restrained at hospital in Wales left traumatised
A teenage girl was "traumatised" by regular use of physical restraints at a private hospital for girls with mental ill health, her father has claimed. The pair described conditions at Hillview Hospital in Blaenau Gwent as "inhumane" and are taking legal action. This follows "immediate concerns" about patient safety raised...
NHS to close Tavistock gender identity clinic for children
Tavistock and Portman trust’s clinic will shut and two services will be set up in hospitals in London and north-west England
BBC
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
BBC
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
BBC
York and North Yorkshire devolution deal worth £540m to be signed
A devolution deal worth £540m over 30 years for York and North Yorkshire has been agreed. It means the area will get a directly-elected mayor, subject to councils ratifying the agreement, in May 2024. The mayor and a new combined authority will have the power to directly invest in...
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’
The number of households in England facing homelessness that are owed council help is at its highest since the months leading up to the first coronavirus lockdown, figures show.Some 74,230 households became homeless or were threatened with homelessness between January and March 2022, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.The number represents an 11.4% rise in three months and a 5.4% rise on the same period last year.And it is the highest quarterly total since January to March 2020 – when the country entered its first national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.The figures come as...
BBC
Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath begin strike
Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey have begun a 20-day strike in a dispute over pay. The action will mean no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August. Paul Grafton of the GMB union...
BBC
Staffordshire Police appoints football hate crime officer
A police force has appointed a dedicated football hate crime officer ahead of the new season. PC Rich Lymer, from Staffordshire Police, will monitor crimes at games around the county and also online. "While it's a sad indictment of the times that we need a dedicated officer to take up...
BBC
Minister issues warning over public sector pay deal funding
The Scottish government has urged Westminster to provide additional funding for public sector pay deals. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said failure to do so would risk an inability to fund equivalent offers without cuts to public services. Mr Swinney, who has taken on the finance and economy portfolio, issued...
