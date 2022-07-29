JFD works transformer fires, lightning strikes as storms move through

neareport.com
Tracey Thomas
4d ago
This is terrible but thank God for our area Firefighters for their diligence and great teamwork responding to these people's home's and making sure they're fire free and going above and beyond to keep all these people's personal belongings safe and protected God bless all of them and thank God for them
Kait 8
Nursing home evacuated following suspected lightning strike
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents and staff fled a Jonesboro nursing home early Friday morning over fears a possible lightning strike would ignite a fire. Jonesboro Dispatch reported the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. July 29 at the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center, 5504 E. Johnson Ave. Fire officials said...
Kait 8
Friday morning storms leave thousands without power
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms knocked out power to hundreds of people throughout Northeast Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 2,000 customers lost power statewide Friday morning. Stone and Izard Counties reported the most outages. Craighead Electric also reported several power outages, primarily in the Egypt area. It was...
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
City urges caution over sinkhole
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials in one Mississippi County community are urging caution over a recently discovered sinkhole. According to the city of Gosnell, the sinkhole was at the intersection of Lake and Moody Street. Mayor Teresa Walker said while the hole is small, it is deep, adding they...
Kait 8
Jonesboro neighborhood startled by lightning bolt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Jonesboro residents were jolted awake early Thursday morning when lightning struck a tree. Sharron Turman said it happened around 4 a.m. July 28 in her neighbor’s yard on Westwood Drive. The bolt stripped much of the bark off of the tree. Turman’s bedroom window...
KTLO
Jackson County residents found dead at fire scene; homicide investigation underway
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities Friday night after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents of the state...
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
Kait 8
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
Kait 8
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve been driving in Craighead County lately, you’ve probably noticed new red signs above some of the county roads. The new signs indicate a public road that has been put up recently. It helps show the difference between what is and isn’t a county-controlled road.
Kait 8
Aug. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
Two bodies found after Beedeville house fire
Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Kait 8
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns. The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break. A main break resulted...
Kait 8
The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Say goodbye to the old Craighead County jail, as the almost 100-year-old building will be torn down for a new project. The building, which is attached to the Craighead County Courthouse, has not been used for the last 30 years, and Judge Marvin Day said they needed to expand.
Kait 8
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end. On Monday, Aug. 1, the owners announced on social media they will be open for one more week. The restaurant will close its doors permanently on...
Kait 8
Hostage situation ends “quietly”, suspect in custody
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation Monday morning in Gosnell. Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said they got the call about the incident around 8:30 a.m. from the Quality Acres Trailer Park off West Gosnell Street. Wyles confirmed the suspect held the...
Kait 8
City employee under fire after explicit comments
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Public profanity, a city employee paid with your tax dollars is under fire for using explicit words towards those he serves. It all started because of discolored water in Swifton. People in the town began to complain on social media, and the city’s water superintendent began...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
KTLO
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
Kait 8
Annual bash to celebrate life
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family hosts an annual block party to celebrate their son’s life after surviving a horrific car crash. Quinton Tate was severely injured after his bike collided with a truck on May 29, 2018, and it’s a day the Tate family says they will never forget.
Kait 8
Police search for escaped inmate
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate. According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Dewayne Woods escaped while at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was taken to the hospital and escaped the custody of the corrections officer. Hayti Police, Pemiscot...
