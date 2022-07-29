Georgia deputies forget to shut patrol car door; handcuffed woman falls out and dies, officials say

www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia Woman Dies After Falling Out Of Patrol Car Despite Requirement For Locked Doors
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, who died four days after falling out of a moving police cruiser. Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her death came after she suffered significant injuries from falling out of a patrol car driven by two deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 13 WMAZ reported.
A Georgia woman died after she 'fell' out of a patrol car. Cruisers are always supposed to be locked, an expert said.
A Georgia woman having what her family described as a mental health crisis died Thursday after authorities said she “fell out” of a patrol car last week, even though, according to a policing expert, cruisers are always supposed to be locked from the inside. Brianna Grier, 28, was...
Early-morning explosion damages controversial Georgia monument
A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed "America's Stonehenge" was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device,...
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Bodycam captures moments in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy’s car
Police body camera footage captured the moments of the incident involving Brianna Grier in Hancock County, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Grier fell out of the passenger side door of the vehicle after that door was not closed. Grier was taken to a hospital where she died after being in a coma for several days.July 30, 2022.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two students died in a 116-mph crash in Fort Lauderdale. How much is Tesla to blame?
Tesla is 1% to blame in a Fort Lauderdale high-speed crash that killed two 18-year-old high school seniors after a company dealership disabled the car’s speed limiter without asking the parents, a Florida jury has found. This week’s verdict in Fort Lauderdale federal court put 90% of the blame...
Kidnapped girl escapes captor, leads police to gruesome discovery inside Alabama home
A 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped and was discovered walking along a road, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept, authorities said Tuesday. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was jailed on a kidnapping count,...
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
Alabama woman killed when vehicle hits ditch, flips and then strikes tree
An Alabama woman was killed Thursday night when a car in which she was riding left the roadway, struck a ditch before overturning and eventually hit a tree, state troopers reported. Monae A. Campbell, 21, of Tuskegee, was killed at approximately 7:36 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 29, approximately 5 miles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
US News and World Report
3 Kids, Woman Killed When Tractor, Flatbed Trailer Overturn
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children. Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford. The...
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire. The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over...
Alligators Kill Woman After She Falls Into Florida Pond: Deputies
A woman in Florida died Friday night after she fell into a pond at a country club and was attacked by two alligators. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, an elderly woman fell into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club near her home in Englewood, Florida, local news station WTVT reported.
AOL Corp
Body of co-pilot who exited plane midflight is recovered
The body of a co-pilot who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, police said. The co-pilot, identified as Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was not wearing a parachute, Wake County emergency management spokesperson Darshan Patel said at a Friday evening news conference. Authorities believe Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane.
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder in 18-year-old’s death
A now-fired professor at the University of West Georgia has been accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman, officials said. Richard Sigman, 47, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after Anna Jones, 18, died after being shot in a parking deck in Carrollton, Georgia on Saturday, the Carrollton Police Department said.
Man who made song about killing police charged in Indiana officer’s death, authorities say
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
#BriannaGrier Update: Bodycam Footage Reveals Deputies Looked For Bluetooth Device Instead Of Securing Black Woman Who Fatally ‘Fell Out’ Of Moving Patrol Car
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced cops failed to close the door before Brianna Grier fell out of a moving patrol car. Bodycam footage shows officers searching for a Bluetooth device instead of securing Grier in a seatbelt.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2