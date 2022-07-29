ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia deputies forget to shut patrol car door; handcuffed woman falls out and dies, officials say

By Tribune Media
Black Enterprise

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, who died four days after falling out of a moving police cruiser. Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her death came after she suffered significant injuries from falling out of a patrol car driven by two deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 13 WMAZ reported.
CBS News

A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed "America's Stonehenge" was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device,...
CBS News

Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
The Independent

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
US News and World Report

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children. Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford. The...
AOL Corp

The body of a co-pilot who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, police said. The co-pilot, identified as Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was not wearing a parachute, Wake County emergency management spokesperson Darshan Patel said at a Friday evening news conference. Authorities believe Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane.
NBC News

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
