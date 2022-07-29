ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie Police Department mourns loss of Lieutenant found dead in his home

By Payton Alls, Miranda Vondale Foster
okcfox.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
okcfox.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. According to police, there were two people inside the car when it rolled over twice. Police said the passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Dead Inside#Osbi
KOCO

Woman arrested after allegedly killing husband at Warr Acres home, police say

WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of killing her husband over the weekend at a Warr Acres home. Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Inland Road, near Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said in a news release that officers found a victim inside a home.
WARR ACRES, OK
okcfox.com

Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOCO

Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

19-year-old cat befriends seniors at Edmond assisted living center

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A cat and his owner are stealing hearts at an assisted living center in Edmond. Liz Baker and her cat, 19-year-old Simba, reside in StoneCreek of Edmond, home to many special seniors. There, Liz and Simba welcome all people who call StoneCreek their home, especially the new residents.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy