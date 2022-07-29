Guthrie Police Department mourns loss of Lieutenant found dead in his home

okcfox.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in OklahomaJake WellsOklahoma City, OK
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in OklahomaPolarbearOklahoma State
Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of JulyKristen WaltersOklahoma State
Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
KAKE TV
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) -- A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Convicted killer accused of attacking, killing correctional officer
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections have released more information following a deadly attack at a correctional facility.
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after Warr Acres man dead, wife arrested
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Neighbors are shocked after a Warr Acres man was found dead and his wife was arrested. A Warr Acres man is dead and his wife is behind bars after what police call a murder over the weekend. KOCO 5 went door to door talking with...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
News On 6
1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. According to police, there were two people inside the car when it rolled over twice. Police said the passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The driver...
9 alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Woman arrested after allegedly killing husband at Warr Acres home, police say
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of killing her husband over the weekend at a Warr Acres home. Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Inland Road, near Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said in a news release that officers found a victim inside a home.
Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Oklahoma family fights for refund after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell
The Oklahoma Count Detention Center or Jail saw its 12th detainee death of the year Saturday night. The cause of death is not yet known. The post OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
KOCO
Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.
okcfox.com
19-year-old cat befriends seniors at Edmond assisted living center
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A cat and his owner are stealing hearts at an assisted living center in Edmond. Liz Baker and her cat, 19-year-old Simba, reside in StoneCreek of Edmond, home to many special seniors. There, Liz and Simba welcome all people who call StoneCreek their home, especially the new residents.
