Will Haaland succeed after summer of change?

www.bbc.co.uk
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
The Lionesses have done it. This Euros win will change women’s football for ever
Sarina Wiegman’s team have done just what Gareth Southgate’s men did last summer – they’ve captured the imagination of the entire country with their determination, happiness and outrageous skill. Not only that, they went one better – although they went to extra time, Chloe Kelly scored to make England the champions of Europe.
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Manchester United have made a new staff signing by recruiting a former Ajax player to coach alongside Erik ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Manchester United fixture changes in October
Manchester United’s Premier League schedule has been revised for October due to broadcasters and the fact we will be taking part in the Europa League next season. After finishing sixth last season, United missed out on a place in the Champions League – which is something Erik ten Hag will want to fix in his first campaign as manager.
Poor sport, or a moment of genius? Former Australia A star Bryce Street runs out a batsman standing at the non-striker's end in a game in England, then scores a match-winning ton!
Aussie cricketer Bryce Street has sparked controversy in England with a bizarre run-out, before going on to score an unbeaten century. The former Australia A star starred with bat and ball as Frinton on Sea Cricket Club beat Saffron Walden Cricket Club by six wickets in the East Anglian Cricket Premier League - the top level of competition for the English region.
4 challengers look to break Man City-Liverpool stranglehold
LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Premier League’s “Big Six” should actually be renamed the “Big Two.”. Manchester City and Liverpool have finished as England’s top two teams in three of the last four years, the exception coming in the 2020-21 season when an injury crisis in defense saw Liverpool only seal a top-four spot on the final day.
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to up offer for James Maddison?
Unique among Premier League clubs in so far as they have yet to make a signing this summer, Leicester City could lose several key players before the transfer window closes. Over the weekend, it emerged Newcastle United had a £35m bid for James Maddison rejected, an offer that prompted bean-counters at the King Power Stadium to scramble and offer the midfielder a new and improved deal in order to keep him sweet.
SB Nation
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
ESPN
Nunez upstages Haaland, Alvarez in Liverpool's Community Shield win, but Manchester City's new stars will shake off loss
LEICESTER, England -- Erling Haaland will have better days in a Manchester City shirt, you can be certain of that, but his first taste of English football saw him resoundingly upstaged by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and City teammate Julian Alvarez as the FA Cup holders claimed a 3-1 Community Shield victory over last season's Premier League champions at the King Power Stadium.
BBC
'We are ready for the season'
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on. United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side. Reflecting on his first game...
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says club sustainable after record player sales income
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels sadness at the recent exit of three star players but insists the club's record transfer income this summer proves they are sustainable. City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £45m and £30m. Raheem Sterling also departed for Chelsea for...
Marc Cucurella submits transfer request in bid to seal Manchester City move
Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move form Brighton to Manchester City
F1 LIVE: Aston Martin announce shock signing of Fernando Alonso as Spaniard quits Alpine
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
BBC
Guardiola coy on Cucurella interest
Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether transfer target Marc Cucurella is likely to join Manchester City. The Brighton left-back has handed in a transfer request after City had a bid rejected for him last week but Guardiola did not entertain questions about pulling together a new offer for him.
From Haaland to Núñez, big six’s striking rejigs raise more questions than answers | Jonathan Wilson
There is jeopardy in fresh forward lines and that is where the initial fascination of this season’s Premier League title race lies
Championship roundup: Lewis Travis strike gives Blackburn winning start
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with a solid 1-0 win over QPR. The Dane’s new captain, Lewis Travis, settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under a new head coach in Michael Beale.
Pep Guardiola Welcomes Liverpool Rivalry In The Premier League For Another Season
Last season’s Premier League title race was undoubtedly one for the ages, as Manchester City lifted the trophy with just one point separating them from Liverpool. The matches between the two sides were must-watch entertainment. Whether it was Rodri’s crucial block in the 86th minute during their first meeting,...
Maatsen fires Burnley to winning start under Kompany at Huddersfield
Ian Maatsen’s goal gave Burnley a winning start under Vincent Kompany with a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield
Top scorer Alexandra Popp, promising young midfielder Lena Oberdorf and seasoned forward Svenja Huth - the complete player-by-player guide of the Germany squad out to break England hearts in the Euro 2022 final
England's Lionesses stand on the brink of history as they prepare for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman's side have soared through the tournament on home soil and now only Germany stand in their way of ending the nation's 56 years of hurt. But the Germans...
