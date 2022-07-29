ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Will Haaland succeed after summer of change?

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United fixture changes in October

Manchester United’s Premier League schedule has been revised for October due to broadcasters and the fact we will be taking part in the Europa League next season. After finishing sixth last season, United missed out on a place in the Champions League – which is something Erik ten Hag will want to fix in his first campaign as manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Daily Mail

Poor sport, or a moment of genius? Former Australia A star Bryce Street runs out a batsman standing at the non-striker's end in a game in England, then scores a match-winning ton!

Aussie cricketer Bryce Street has sparked controversy in England with a bizarre run-out, before going on to score an unbeaten century. The former Australia A star starred with bat and ball as Frinton on Sea Cricket Club beat Saffron Walden Cricket Club by six wickets in the East Anglian Cricket Premier League - the top level of competition for the English region.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

4 challengers look to break Man City-Liverpool stranglehold

LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Premier League’s “Big Six” should actually be renamed the “Big Two.”. Manchester City and Liverpool have finished as England’s top two teams in three of the last four years, the exception coming in the 2020-21 season when an injury crisis in defense saw Liverpool only seal a top-four spot on the final day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to up offer for James Maddison?

Unique among Premier League clubs in so far as they have yet to make a signing this summer, Leicester City could lose several key players before the transfer window closes. Over the weekend, it emerged Newcastle United had a £35m bid for James Maddison rejected, an offer that prompted bean-counters at the King Power Stadium to scramble and offer the midfielder a new and improved deal in order to keep him sweet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uruguay#Benfica#City#Borussia Dortmund#Argentine
ESPN

Nunez upstages Haaland, Alvarez in Liverpool's Community Shield win, but Manchester City's new stars will shake off loss

LEICESTER, England -- Erling Haaland will have better days in a Manchester City shirt, you can be certain of that, but his first taste of English football saw him resoundingly upstaged by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and City teammate Julian Alvarez as the FA Cup holders claimed a 3-1 Community Shield victory over last season's Premier League champions at the King Power Stadium.
MLS
BBC

'We are ready for the season'

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on. United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side. Reflecting on his first game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Aston Martin announce shock signing of Fernando Alonso as Spaniard quits Alpine

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola coy on Cucurella interest

Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether transfer target Marc Cucurella is likely to join Manchester City. The Brighton left-back has handed in a transfer request after City had a bid rejected for him last week but Guardiola did not entertain questions about pulling together a new offer for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Top scorer Alexandra Popp, promising young midfielder Lena Oberdorf and seasoned forward Svenja Huth - the complete player-by-player guide of the Germany squad out to break England hearts in the Euro 2022 final

England's Lionesses stand on the brink of history as they prepare for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman's side have soared through the tournament on home soil and now only Germany stand in their way of ending the nation's 56 years of hurt. But the Germans...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy