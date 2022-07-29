How to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky

www.wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It wasn't certain about halfway into the vote count what the final turnout would be, but it appeared to be less than or no more than 10%, which would be a record low.
DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings
Gov. Mike DeWine touted a “holistic” approach to protecting students and said — without dismissing shootings — that the issue of school safety is more than just the tragic events that make headlines. DeWine made these comments in an address to the Ohio School Safety Summit...
A suicide prevention program teams Ohio gun shop owners with mental health services
Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988. For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here. A group of local gun shop owners is partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention...
Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on Aug. 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed
Nearly 1,300 candidates will vie for the chance to represent their parties this fall in a vote that usually happens in March or May, but the redistricting saga that’s dragged on for almost a year scratched that vote. This Tuesday, the primary for just Ohio House and Senate districts...
A 1931 law is central in Michigan's debate over the legality of abortion services
In Michigan, a legal drama is surrounding the question of whether abortion remains legal in the state. A central question is whether an abortion ban adopted in 1931 is enforceable. Michigan Public Radio's Rick Pluta reports. RICK PLUTA, BYLINE: The old law targets abortion providers, who could face felony charges...
Greater Cincinnati nonprofit searches for youth housing ahead of apartment rehab
Ahmad Colvin is relaxing in one unit of a small but comfortable apartment complex near the city limits of Cincinnati. He’s 19 and learning how to live on his own for the first time. He and 21 other young people — many of whom have aged out of the...
A Greater Cincinnati nonprofit looking for apartments struggles with the housing crunch
You’ve probably already heard about – or maybe experienced yourself – the high cost of housing in Greater Cincinnati. But there’s a lesser-known angle of the current housing crisis you might not have thought about – nonprofits that need to rent or purchase living spaces for their clients.
ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals. Under this law,...
It's fair food season. Here's the (surprising) advice from a dietician
County fair season is in full swing in Ohio, and hundreds of thousands of Ohioans are enjoying all it has to offer: rides, face painting and — of course — delicious fair foods. Unfortunately, most of our deeply beloved (and deep-fried) favorites have high fat, sodium and sugar contents.
